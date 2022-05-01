Peterson wins in Mini Miss Midwest competition

Nakiyah Peterson of Hibbing won the highest title in her age division in Mini Miss Midwest in competition in Bloomington, Minn., on April 23. Overall there were about 31 contestants from baby to 15 years of age. There were four girls in her age category. Peterson was in the Mini Miss age division. She is 4 years old. The next pageant is Nationals and they will be held in Orlando, Fla., on July 7-9. The journey will begin as a local titleholder representing the community.
America's Little Miss is a national organization that provides scholarships to girls 0-15 to attend nationals, perform on stage, participate in mentor programs and workshops and vie the opportunity to to become America's Little Miss.
Since she won Mini Miss Midwest, she won a scholarship to attend the nationals in Florida. During her competitions on April 23rd she also won 2022 Diamond award Recipient, Pinkalicious overall winner (out of all the contestants) received a perfect score, Prettiest hair in her age division, Won for Casualwear in her age division, won for Glamour girl in her age division, won the state costumes in her age division, Overall door title winner of all contestants for "Supermodel" and then winning America's Mini Midwest 2022. She also won a contract to work with a Model Management company out of the Cities.
