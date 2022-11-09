11092022.petofweek.jpg
Photo Submitted

Natalie is a 13-week-old Domestic Longhair kitten who loves to play and run with her siblings. She is super curious and loves to explore, cuddle and hug.

For more information or to make an appointment to meet Natalie call Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm at 218-254-3300.

