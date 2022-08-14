This is the season for reunions large and small. Chisholm just had quite the week with its All-Class Reunion, complete with class mixers, parade, street dances, and fireworks. There have also been quieter family get-togethers all over the Iron Range this summer. These are no less loving and appreciated than are the big events. A gathering over pizza, a potluck at a cabin, and some old friends are all it takes to make a reunion delightful.
Reunions of any size inevitably lead to memories of times past. Some of those memories might be very sad, especially when recalling the dear friends no longer alive. But some memories will cause joyful tears and loud laughter. Whatever mood comes upon the gathering, the past comes alive once again.
The following memoir was written by a woman who looked back many years. Such memoirs, and oral histories as well, are very important for historians wanting to learn about life in earlier times. But these stories are also good for anyone who would like to learn about different places and times.
This memoir from Hilda Anderson Ryhlick was written for the Hibbing Historical Society during the 1980s. Part of it was later published in the Hibbing Daily Tribune in the summer of 1990.
I was born on October 1, 1894, at Leaf Lake in Otter Tail County, Minnesota. It wasn’t long after that when my father started hearing about “lumber country” and also about the iron ore on the Mesabi Iron Range.
By the time I was six years old, he and my mother had decided that they could earn a better living for their family in the Hibbing area than on our Leaf Lake farm. Also, my younger brother Bill needed more medical care than was available around Leaf Lake.
So, the farm was sold, a covered wagon built, and in the year 1900 we traveled in our wagon to Chisholm. We were a family of five: my father, John; my mother, Mary; my older brother Dick; myself and Bill. Dick was nine and Bill was five.
My father got his first job in Chisholm as a caretaker and barn boss for Mr. M. H. Godfrey, who was a mining superintendent. When Mr. Godfrey was transferred to Hibbing in 1906, he took my father with him.
(I have tried to determine which “Mr. Godfrey” is referred to here. There were several Godfreys living in this area and all were involved with the Oliver Iron Mining Company. One of them was Michael Hogan Godfrey, “the man who moved Hibbing.” He was the mining superintendent who would eventually engineer and oversee the move of the town. I think it is safe to assume that Hilda’s father worked for that very Michael Godfrey in the first years of the 20th Century. However, by the time the town of Hibbing was moved, Hilda had grown up, married, and moved away from the Range.)
So our family and the Godfrey family packed up and together made the move to the Hibbing area. On the way to our new home in the Penobscot Location, my mother became very ill and was left at the Rood Hospital. As we turned onto the road towards the Penobscot Location, Mrs. Godfrey said, “I hope the hired girls packed enough food to last us a couple of days.” I guess she thought there weren’t any stores in this new place where we’d be living.
I spotted a house back in some woods on the right side of the road and saw several women there walking around in fancy kimonos. I yelled, “There is a boarding house!” I was immediately told to shut up – and keep looking straight ahead. Later, when I was older, I was told that was a “Sporting House,” as they were called back then. When ore was found in that area, that house was moved. Many people said, “Amen.”
Our first Hibbing home was at 70 Penobscot Location. There were already rows of small houses in Penobscot.
(Penobscot was located southwest from the original Hibbing.)
Each house typically had two bedrooms, a small parlor, a dining room, and a kitchen. A pantry off the kitchen was like a little room. People often made it into a summer kitchen, to help keep the heat out of the main part of the house, and in the winter it was used it as a freezer. A quarter of a beef side, slabs of pork or a few hams would be hung from the rafters.
There were usually cellars that could be used for cold storage and perfect for the canning jars filled with summer’s vegetables. Woodsheds held wood cut and dried to use in the house’s stoves. Outhouses with beautiful calico five-cents-a-yard curtains were found behind the house.
Water pumps were in front of the houses near the sidewalk. High wire and wood fences kept wandering animals from trampling the carefully tended gardens in everyone’s yards.
Inside the houses, kerosene lanterns lit the rooms. Later, electricity arrived. One light dangled from the ceiling. Telephones were also arriving in these years. They were in a box attached to the wall. You turned the crank and an operator answered you. You told the operator who you wished to speak to and the operator connected you. The operator was also ready to tell the news and gossip. Heating the house was done with soft coal, which included lots of soot. A ton of coal was $4.00. The rent for the house was $5.00 a month.
Later, larger houses were added for the “big shots”. They didn’t care to live in the little houses but knew where to come to for help. We had lots of space for playing “Run-Sheep-Run.” Baseball was very popular. In the summer we built rafts and little boats for sailing. In the winter we cleared places on lakes and rivers for beautiful skating. The boys would snare rabbits and sometimes shoot a deer. Our mothers were glad to get the wild game for feeding their families.
In the woods we built shacks and installed our own message system between the shacks. We borrowed our mother’s spools of No. 8 black thread and used Magic Yeast boxes to run the thread through. We would string these from tree branches. We had signals and codes. Swinging the boxes would tap on a shack and sound would click from shack to shack.
We children attended the Penobscot school close to home. When my schooling ended, I got a job in downtown Hibbing at Galloway’s Dry Goods Store. Walking home on narrow planks downhill to Penobscot was fun. There were always people saying hello. Fellows passing by on the ore trains would wave their hands.
In the evenings, folks sat on their front porches, visiting and singing. We got a gramophone with a large horn and cylinder records. The music could be heard out in the yard. Coffee and coffeecake would be passed around. Later, everyone would call out “Goodnight!”
It was such a great experience to see all those open pits in the area. There were many test pits everywhere, and I think I fell into about every one of them!
Our pride and joy, of course, was the Hull-Rust open pit. It grew larger and deeper every year. The colors in it were so interesting.
Near the Hull-Rust’s pit edge was where the big red raspberries grew. We picked many quarts and sold them for five cents a quart.
Those years of growing up were happy ones and full of adventures and progress. The town of Hibbing was growing fast in those years.
I was married in 1911 to Frank Ryhlick, who had been born in Wausau, Wisconsin, and was working as an engineer on the ore train in the mines. Our honeymoon trip was on Hibbing’s streetcar – we took it to Virginia, Minnesota, and then took a train to Lake Vermilion.
Mr. William Mott was the new mining superintendent. Mr. Mott told us to move into #74 Penobscot. It was a nice place with an upstairs and rented for $7.00 per month. We were very sad in 1913 by the birth and death of our first son. But great joy in 1915 when a son, Francis, was born and in 1917 a daughter, Kathleen.
Andy Anderson (no relation to my family) began the Mesaba Transportation Bus Line in Hibbing and for 15 cents we had our first bus ride. That was in 1915.
Frank and I moved from Hibbing to Brainerd, Minnesota, in 1917. Frank went to work for the Great Northern Railroad there. My father had died by then, but my mother soon joined us in Brainerd where my son Mickey was born.
After the big railroad strike of 1921, we returned to my husband’s hometown of Wausau where he worked for the Chicago, Milwaukee and Pacific Railroad until his retirement in 1951. My mother remained in Brainerd and she died there in 1925. Our daughter, Dorothy, was born in Wausau and that’s where the children grew up. Eventually, they all moved to sunny California and Frank and I eventually decided to join them there.
All of this was a part of my life story when I returned to Hibbing in September 1981, 64 years after I had left my dear hometown to move to Brainerd. As we drove into Hibbing in 1981, I saw that there was a “New Hibbing”! Of course, the town had moved after we had gone to Brainerd and the Hull-Rust Mine was much, much larger than it used to be. The “Old Hibbing” and Penobscot and so many other places were now gone.
As I looked – especially towards Penobscot Location – I could see it all in my mind as I had seen it grow: the schools, Dr. Rood’s Hospital, the Carnegie Library, Healy’s Theater, the Hotel Hibbing, and Galloway Dry Goods where I had worked. I saw it again as it was then: up and down 3rd Avenue and on to Pine Street where the Methodist Church was and the Hibbing Tribune office where Mr. Atkinson was the editor.
From all of us now in California who proudly call Hibbing our hometown, we send our kindest greetings. When we grow too old to dream, all of Hibbing will be in our hearts.
And God bless America for giving such a warm reception to immigrants like Frank Hibbing and the hundreds of others who I saw come into that area to work hard and live and make Hibbing, Chisholm, Buhl, Mountain Iron, Virginia, Gilbert, and all of the Iron Range grow, prosper and become beautiful.
