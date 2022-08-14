Penobscot Location

The Hibbing Historical Society has, over the years, received scrapbooks from organizations and individuals.  This photo comes from the scrapbook of Mrs. Merlie Guello who lived, at one time, at 42 Penobscot.  The person in the photo is not identified, but it is a photo taken at Penobscot Location. In the background is a mine building and the land had definitely been disturbed by the mining activity.  We know that this was a high, hilly area to begin with and a lot of water ran through here.  This person appears to be sitting on the Penobscot “walk over” bridge which was constructed over a creek that rushed down to where it was collected in a large water tank.  Penobscot also had two small ponds that collected water from the hills above.

 

 ~ PHOTO COURTESY OF THE HIBBING HISTORICAL SOCIETY

This is the season for reunions large and small. Chisholm just had quite the week with its All-Class Reunion, complete with class mixers, parade, street dances, and fireworks. There have also been quieter family get-togethers all over the Iron Range this summer. These are no less loving and appreciated than are the big events. A gathering over pizza, a potluck at a cabin, and some old friends are all it takes to make a reunion delightful.

Reunions of any size inevitably lead to memories of times past. Some of those memories might be very sad, especially when recalling the dear friends no longer alive. But some memories will cause joyful tears and loud laughter. Whatever mood comes upon the gathering, the past comes alive once again.

