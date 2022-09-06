BALKAN TOWNSHIP — A longstanding tradition is continuing to make a comeback in Balkan Township.
The Balkan Fair is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, at the Balkan Community Center, 6061 Hwy. 73, north of Chisholm.
Donations of non-perishable food items are being accepted for the Chisholm Food Shelf.
Debbie VerSteeg, one of the organizers, said the hope is to grow the fair from last year’s attendance of about 110 people. The fair was reintroduced in 2021 after an extended absence.
The fair is free to enter and includes activities, a petting zoo, and food.
Versteeg said organizers are hoping this year’s fair will draw in an even larger crowd.
“We’re trying to get back to the old fair,” VerSteeg said.”We’re hoping for growth, of course, and we are extending the fair this year instead of just animals, we’re also having a farmer’s market where people can share their produce and a “brag” table.”
VerSteeg went on to explain that the “brag” table would include items you’d normally see entered in a fair — crafts, produce, flowers, paintings, etc., accompanied by the name of the person who enters the item.
The fair can also be a learning experience.
Emily Baraga raises animals at her farm in Balkan and is participating in the fair for the second year in a row. Baraga said she has three baby goats and a lamb that she’s planning on bringing to the fair.
“I’m really excited to have an opportunity to bring my farm animals to the public,” Baraga said.
VerSteeg said if there are vegetables or flowers on the brag table that someone has never grown before, they’ll have an opportunity to ask the person who entered the items questions about how to grow them.
Last year the fair was held in October. By moving the date up to Sept. 10, organizers say they are hoping timing will be right for produce, and that warmer temperatures will prevail.
For questions contact the Balkan Community Center at 218-254-3967.
