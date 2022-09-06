Free family event features animals, farmer’s market

Farm animals owned by Emily Baraga are just a sample of what’s being planned for the Balkan Fair taking place from noon to 4 p.m. on Sept. 10, at the Balkan Community Center.

 Photo Submitted

BALKAN TOWNSHIP — A longstanding tradition is continuing to make a comeback in Balkan Township.

The Balkan Fair is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, at the Balkan Community Center, 6061 Hwy. 73, north of Chisholm.

