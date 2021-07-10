COHASSET, Minn. — Through the contributions of Lake Country Power’s participating members, the Operation Round Up® Electric Trust Board recently approved $45,940 in assistance to local community programs during its quarterly meeting.
The cooperative’s Trust Board reviewed and considered 31 grant applications and distributed funds to 28 projects and programs this past quarter. Since the program’s inception in October 2004, more than $2.6 million has been distributed to community-based projects and programs.
All funds generated through Operation Round Up® are set aside in a trust fund. A voluntary Trust Board of nine co-op members administers the trust. Of the funds collected through the program, 100 percent is distributed to charitable organizations through an application and selection process. The Trust Board uses special guidelines and policies when choosing recipients.
Most recent recipients
Fishing with Vets
Longville Area Community Choir music in the park
United Way of Carlton County
Grace House of Itasca County
St. Louis County Volunteer Rescue Squad
Aurora Food Shelf/Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency
Cook Housing Authority
Moose Willow Sportsman Club/Youth Trap
Itasca County Family YMCA
Deer River Chamber of Commerce
Project Care Free Clinic
Siseebakwet Lake Association
Grand Rapids North Star Women’s Club
Jacobson Food Shelf
Grand Rapids Police Department/City of Grand Rapids
The Lakeside Community Clubhouse
Lake Vermilion Traditional Pow Wow Committee
ElderCircle
Grace Lutheran Quilters
HOPE: Advocates Against Domestic Abuse
Volunteers in Education
Open Door Coat Rack: Grand Rapids United Methodist Church
Queen of Peace Quilters
Buck Lake Improvement Club
Boy Scouts of America Troop 116
Blackberry Township
Father’s Heart & Hands Food Shelf
North St. Louis County 4-H
Operation Round Up® is a charitable program unique to electric co-ops, which is designed to provide financial assistance to worthwhile activities and community projects by “rounding up” members’ electric bills to the nearest dollar. The average donation of each participating Lake Country Power member is less than $6 annually.
Among Lake Country Power’s 43,000 members, nearly 64 percent of all active electric accounts participate in the program through voluntary contributions. Interested members can opt into the Operation Round Up® program by calling the cooperative at 800-421-9959 or using an online form at lakecountrypower.coop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.