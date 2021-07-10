COHASSET, Minn. — Through the contributions of Lake Country Power’s participating members, the Operation Round Up® Electric Trust Board recently approved $45,940 in assistance to local community programs during its quarterly meeting.

The cooperative’s Trust Board reviewed and considered 31 grant applications and distributed funds to 28 projects and programs this past quarter. Since the program’s inception in October 2004, more than $2.6 million has been distributed to community-based projects and programs.

All funds generated through Operation Round Up® are set aside in a trust fund. A voluntary Trust Board of nine co-op members administers the trust. Of the funds collected through the program, 100 percent is distributed to charitable organizations through an application and selection process. The Trust Board uses special guidelines and policies when choosing recipients.

Most recent recipients

Fishing with Vets

Longville Area Community Choir music in the park

United Way of Carlton County

Grace House of Itasca County

St. Louis County Volunteer Rescue Squad

Aurora Food Shelf/Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency

Cook Housing Authority

Moose Willow Sportsman Club/Youth Trap

Itasca County Family YMCA

Deer River Chamber of Commerce

Project Care Free Clinic

Siseebakwet Lake Association

Grand Rapids North Star Women’s Club

Jacobson Food Shelf

Grand Rapids Police Department/City of Grand Rapids

The Lakeside Community Clubhouse

Lake Vermilion Traditional Pow Wow Committee

ElderCircle

Grace Lutheran Quilters

HOPE: Advocates Against Domestic Abuse

Volunteers in Education

Open Door Coat Rack: Grand Rapids United Methodist Church

Queen of Peace Quilters

Buck Lake Improvement Club

Boy Scouts of America Troop 116

Blackberry Township

Father’s Heart & Hands Food Shelf

North St. Louis County 4-H

Operation Round Up® is a charitable program unique to electric co-ops, which is designed to provide financial assistance to worthwhile activities and community projects by “rounding up” members’ electric bills to the nearest dollar. The average donation of each participating Lake Country Power member is less than $6 annually.

Among Lake Country Power’s 43,000 members, nearly 64 percent of all active electric accounts participate in the program through voluntary contributions. Interested members can opt into the Operation Round Up® program by calling the cooperative at 800-421-9959 or using an online form at lakecountrypower.coop.

