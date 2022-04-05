COHASSET Minn. — Through the contributions of Lake Country Power's participating members, the Operation Round Up® Electric Trust Board recently approved $53,075 in assistance to local community programs during its quarterly meeting.
The cooperative’s Trust Board reviewed and considered 29 grant applications and distributed funds to 27 projects and programs this past quarter. Since the program’s inception in October 2004, more than $2.8 million has been distributed to community-based projects and programs.
“Thank you for the funding we received,” said Dave Buxengard, northern Minnesota funding director of Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge (MNTC). “With the grant that Operation Round Up® provided, MNTC will be able to provide counseling for one month for 20 people. MNTC has an 80 percent success rate in treating those who complete the program. I hope you feel a sense of joy in providing hope for the people going through this program.”
All funds generated through Operation Round Up® are set aside in a trust fund. A voluntary Trust Board of nine co-op members administers the trust. Of the funds collected through the program, 100 percent is distributed to charitable organizations through an application and selection process. The Trust Board uses special guidelines and policies when choosing recipients.
Most recent recipients:
• Hibbing Farmers Market, funds to support an accessibility project
• Cass County Historical Society, funds to help offset energy costs
• Tower Soudan Historical Society, funds toward electrical improvements for the train car
• Ely Quiltmaker’s Gift Production Co., funds for musical presentation
• Project Care Free Clinic, funds to support healthcare for uninsured and underinsured
• Great Minds Learning Center, scholarship funding for qualified families
• Care Partners, funds for a financial assistance program
• Wee Care Sewers, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, funds to purchase baby layettes for the Life Care Center
• Jacobson Food Shelf, funds to help feed people
• Carlton County Soil & Water Conservation, funds toward a pollinator project
• Longville Area Food Shelf, funds for food
• Tower Soudan Community Education, funds toward the soccer program
• Big Sandy Area Lakes Watershed Management, funds for the newsletter
• Camp Olson YMCA, funds toward scholarships for youth in LCP’s service area
• St. Louis County Volunteer Rescue Squad, funds for a powered window glass cutter
• Ely Story Portage, funds for a computer
• McGregor Area Food Shelf, funds to provide food
• Let’s Go Fishing Itasca, funds to support Itasca County youth and senior program for fishing
• Advocates Against Domestic Abuse – HOPE, funds to provide a stipend for after-hours volunteering
• Ruth’s Free Wig Closet, funds for free wigs and head coverings
• Tri-Community Food Shelf, funds to stock the food shelf
• Minnesota Teen Challenge Inc. Northland Center, funds toward Minnesota fishing challenge
• Floodwood School District #698, funds for vision and hearing screeners
• Palo Volunteer Fire Department, funds for fire and rescue loose equipment
• General Federation of Women’s Clubs, funds toward the Nevis Women’s Club conference
• New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center, funds for car seat safety certification
• Side Lake Events Committee, funds for family friendly events in Side Lake
Operation Round Up® is a charitable program unique to electric co-ops, which is designed to provide financial assistance to worthwhile activities and community projects by “rounding up” members’ electric bills to the nearest dollar. The average donation of each participating Lake Country Power member is less than $6 annually.
Interested members can opt into the Operation Round Up® program by calling the cooperative at 800-421-9959 or using an online form at lakecountrypower.coop.
Applications are available online at www.lakecountrypower.coop (My Cooperative > Community > Operation Round Up®). The next application deadline is May 15.
