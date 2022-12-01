December 5-9th has been declared by the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration) as Older Driver Awareness week. The goal is to raise awareness about older driver safety.
In Minnesota, Older Drivers represented 18% of the deaths and serious injuries reported during 2014- 2018 and the trend is unfortunately upwards approaching 30% in the recent years. One of the key areas in Minnesota’s 2020-2024 Strategic Highway Safety Plan is to stress education for this group,
In support of this week, AARP is offering their Smart Driver courses in many locations throughout Minnesota. These classes cost $25 with a $5 discount for AARP members.
Registration details for this area are:
MOUNTAIN IRON-BUHL COMMUNITY ED 12/7/2022 call (218) 780-7446
AARP offers Driver Safety classes throughout the year and details can be found at the locator web site at www.aarp.org/findacourse.
“AARP focuses on educating older drivers with our Smart Driver courses” said Cheryl Salo, AARP Driver Safety coordinator for Minnesota. “We reach over 20,000 seniors each year but it seems that many are unaware that these programs exist.”
By taking a driver refresher course, drivers learn the current rules of the road, defensive driving techniques, and how to operate their vehicle more safely in today’s increasingly challenging driving environment. Over nine in 10 course participants report changing at least one key driving behavior for the better from what they learned in the course and over eight in ten participants felt that information they learned in the course has prevented them from being in a crash.
AARP also offers SmartDriverTEK technology workshops www.aarp.org/sdtek and organizes CarFit educational events around the state www.car-fit.org
