‘Old World Serenity’

Wirtanen built his house of hand-hewn logs.

 

 FRIENDS OF THE WIRTANEN FARM

MARKHAM — It’s time to once again “Experience Old World Serenity” at the Wirtanen Farm Festival 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the farmstead of Finnish immigrant Eli Wirtanen in Markham. It’s 16 miles south of Biwabik or 40 miles north of Duluth on the Vermilion Trail, Highway 4.

The festival has been held most every September for 20 years, sponsored by Friends of the Wirtanen Farm, a non-profit organization was formed in 2001 after it was learned the St. Louis County Historical Society was planning to sell the farm to a private party, according to Darlene Saumer, longtime president of the Friends of the Wirtanen Farm.

