State officials and police are offering renewed assurances that this year’s Minnesota State Fair will be safe and uneventful.

There’s a new vehicle barrier at the Como Avenue entrance, plenty of law enforcement officers and even a new neighborhood watch group. They’ll be outside the front gate waiting for State Fair-goers to start walking in on Thursday for the annual 12-day extravaganza in Falcon Heights.

