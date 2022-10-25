COOK — During the month of November Northwoods Friends of the Arts Gallery will have a special exhibit honoring the members of the Cook VFW Post 1757 and the Honor Guard specifically.

Members of the Honor Guard were awarded a Quilt on Oct. 25, by The Quilts of Valor Foundation. The private ceremony, conducted by Quilts of Valor representative Michele Sherwood, took place at the Cook VFW Post 1757 with family, VFW members and the Northwoods Friends of the Arts Board of Directors.

