COOK — During the month of November Northwoods Friends of the Arts Gallery will have a special exhibit honoring the members of the Cook VFW Post 1757 and the Honor Guard specifically.
Members of the Honor Guard were awarded a Quilt on Oct. 25, by The Quilts of Valor Foundation. The private ceremony, conducted by Quilts of Valor representative Michele Sherwood, took place at the Cook VFW Post 1757 with family, VFW members and the Northwoods Friends of the Arts Board of Directors.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation website: qovf.org.Quilts of Valor Foundation:
“Our Mission: to cover Service Members and Veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.”
The Quilts of Valor Foundation has partnered with the Vietnam War Commemoration Program. The program was created through the 2008 National Defense Authorization Act to honor all those who served during the Vietnam War. By presidential proclamations on May 25, 2012,...
Photographer, Connie Stone, photographed the ceremony and the photos will be on exhibit at Northwoods Friends of the Arts Gallery in Cook during open hours in November. The current veterans of the Cook VFW Honor Guard are:
Don Balmer- US Navy
Al Bergman- US Army
Galen Bergman- US Army
Dan Brinker- US Navy
Gary Dehn- US Navy
John (Skip) Dickinson- US Marine Corps
Don Doroff- US Army
Dick Fontana- US Navy
Les Holm- US Army
Bill Lange- US Navy
Richard (Oz) Leciejewski- US Army
Darrel Lindgren- US Marine Corps
Greg Lund- US Army
Gerald (Jerry) Scofield- US Navy
Jerry Snell- US Navy
Jim Taylor- US Marine Corps
On display with the Quilts of Valor photos will be exhibits and personal stories of six Honor Guard members who served during the Vietnam War years. Captain of the Honor Guard, Dick Fontana and Skip (John) Dickinson, Donald Doroff, Oz (Richard) Leceijewski, Darrel Lindgren and Jerry Snell have generously shared their stories which will be on display at the gallery during November and on the NWFA website, nwfamn.org..
The NWFA Gallery is a 12 year old non-profit membership arts organization with a gallery and class room located at 210 S. River Street in Cook, next to Dreamweaver Salon and Spa. NWFA supports the display and sale of original artwork by at least thirty artists year round. Keep up with learning opportunities at NWFA by checking the website: NWFAMN.ORG. Contact NWFA by email at NWFAMN.ORG@GMAIL.COM. Monthly meetings are held on the second Tuesday of the Month at 10:30 a.m..
The Winter open hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays staffed by volunteers. The NWFA Gallery will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 24th.
