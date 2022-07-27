COOK — If you need a new art challenge there are opportunities at Northwoods Friends of the Arts Gallery to pursue new skills. Here is a list of classes available in August.

Saturday, August 6, 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Lino Print —Carve a Block in a Design of your owns choice and make prints with it. Artist Lyn Reed instructor.

