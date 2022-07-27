COOK — If you need a new art challenge there are opportunities at Northwoods Friends of the Arts Gallery to pursue new skills. Here is a list of classes available in August.
Saturday, August 6, 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Lino Print —Carve a Block in a Design of your owns choice and make prints with it. Artist Lyn Reed instructor.
Saturday, August 20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Design a watercolor journal
using 140 lb. paper & recycled material for cover design. Artist Brenna Kohlhase instructor. “6X6 Watercolor Field Sketchbook/Journal”
Tuesday, August 23 from 10 a.m to 4 p.m..“Beginning Acrylic -
Learn Painting Techniques” with Ely Artist Cecelia Rolando, instructor.
Thursday, August 22, 1 to 4 p.m.. “Jewelry Fun”—Using your favorite Colors, make your own bead jewelry. Ely artist, Cecilia Rolando.
To register for these classes and more in the future:
(1) stop at the NWFA Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wed., Thurs. or Fri. and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sat. ; (telephone at gallery during open hours: 218 780-7130)
(2) call Alberta at : 218 666-2153. Or (3) email nwfamn.org@gmail.com. The Gallery is in Cook, MN at 210 S. River St. in the Dreamweaver Spa and Salon complex. The Mailing address is PO Box 44, Cook, MN 55723.
The gallery and NWFA is an arts non-profit organization managed completely by volunteers for twelve years. The gallery features original works of art by 30 to 40 artists for viewing and for sale year round. Memberships help pay the gallery rent but fundraising is essential to providing support to local artists, inspiring, nurturing and celebrating the arts. Don't miss NWFA's annual event on August 5th ! Check NWFA out on FaceBook as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.