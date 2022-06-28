Northern Acoustics at Lyric Center

VIRGINIA — The Lyric Center for the Arts, a subsidiary of the Laurentian Arts and Culture Alliance, is presenting local musical trio Northern Acoustics at Remembering Marty Park (across Chestnut Street from the Lyric) at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at 7 p.m.
Northern Acoustics is made up of Robert Wonderlich, Rollie Dethloff and Alex Kangas.
According to the news release, Wonderlich is a “hard-of-hearing folk musician overcoming great odds to deliver lines of poetic turn of phrase to make the mind ponder current issues and societal norms.” His music features a blend of old-world folk guitar and harmonica with “haunting vocals and storytelling lyrics for a down-to-earth artistic expression.” He has an honorary doctorate in rockology, the study of rock ‘n’ roll.
Dethloff is an award-winning radio DJ with a history of creating “complex and masterful drum rhythms,” according to the release. He hosts the morning show on WEVE and Saturday mornings on Radio USA.
The news release reads that Kangas provides the “charisma enigma,” delivering “illustrious soundwaves that leave your mind feeling like an empty cathedral.”
“Presenting the works of local is the Lyric’s most important responsibility,” said Executive Director Paul M. Gregersen. “There is so much talent on the Iron Range — these guys are the real deal. We look forward to sharing their music outdoors in downtown Virginia.”
Advanced tickets for Northern Acoustics are $15 and available at lyriccenteronline.org. Tickets will also be available at the gate the night of the show.
The Lyric Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation, with a mission of providing artistic and educational opportunities for children and adults across the Iron Range. For more information, visit lyriccenteronline.org, call (218) 741-5577, or stop by the Lyric at 510 Chestnut Street Thursday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.