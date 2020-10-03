VIRGINIA — Every year, National 4-H Week sees millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni come together to celebrate the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H. The theme for this year’s National 4-H Week, “Opportunity4All,” is a campaign that was created by National 4-H Council to rally support for 4-H Youth Development and identify solutions to eliminate the opportunity gap that affects 55 million kids across America.
With so many children struggling to reach their full potential, 4-H believes that young people, in partnership with adults, can play a key role in creating a more promising and equitable future in communities across the country. In 4-H, we believe every child should have an equal opportunity to succeed. We believe every child should have the skills they need to make a difference in the world.
North St. Louis County 4-H will observe National 4-H Week Oct. 4-10 this year by highlighting some of the inspirational 4-H youth in our community who are working tirelessly to support each other and their communities.
“We believe youth perspectives are so important and a solution to eliminating the opportunity gap, because young people come with new ideas and new ways of seeing the world,” explains Nicole Kudrle, Extension 4-H educator in North St. Louis County. By encouraging diverse voices and innovative actions, 4-H believes that solutions can be found to address the educational, economic and health issues that have created the opportunity gap.
North St. Louis County 4-H will observe National 4-H Week this year with a number of activities:
• What opportunity means to mean- 4-H youth and adult volunteers will be sharing what opportunity means to them on north St. Louis County 4-H social media pages on Instagram and Facebook. Find us @northstlouiscounty4h
• 4-H Youth and adult volunteers will be displaying signs that a Proud 4-Her lives here during National 4-H Week.
• Wednesday, Oct. 7, will be 4-H Spirit Day- Show your @MN4H pride and share what opportunity means to you by wearing green or the 4-H clover that day! Share your pictures on social media using the hashtag #Opportunity4All.
In North St. Louis County, more than 250 4-H youth and 60 volunteers from the community are involved in 4‑H. 4-H youth are always working to make their communities a better place.
The North St. Louis 4-H County Ambassadors and the Youth In Action program invite the public to join them as they partner with St. Louis County Extension, Rutabaga project and AEOA for a Food Drive Oct. 5 – 30.
Looking for a great way to “pledge your hands to larger service” and help North St. Louis County communities? Here’s how to help!
Give Nonperishable Food items (which will be placed in the Rutabaga Projects Little Free Pantries)
Donations can be dropped off between Monday, Oct. 5, and Friday, Oct.30, at the AEOA building in Virginia, 702 Third Ave. S. Drop donations by the backdoor (parking lot side);
Super One Foods South, 1111 17th St. S., Virginia or 1101 E. 37th St., Hibbing; Zups Stores in Tower and Ely; Cobb Cook Grocery, 3817 First Ave., Hibbing; Jubilee Foods, 130 First St. S.W., Chisholm.
Monetary Donations (will be donated to NE MN Food Shelves)
To give a monetary donation please make checks payable to: Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency. Mail them to: Kelsey Gantzer, Food Access Manager, AEOA Rutabaga Project Manager, 702 Third Ave. S., Virginia, MN 55792
To learn more about how you can get involved, visit https://extension.umn.edu/4H.
