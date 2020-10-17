The north St. Louis 4-H County Ambassadors and the Youth in Action program invite you to join them as they partner with St. Louis County Extension, Rutabaga Project and AEOA for a Food Drive from now until Friday, Oct. 30.
Looking for a great way to “pledge your hands to larger service” and help north St. Louis County communities? Here’s how to help.
Give nonperishable food items, which will be placed in the Rutabaga Projects Little Free Pantries.
Donations can be dropped off until Friday, Oct. 30, at the following locations.
• AEOA Building in Virginia, 702 Third Ave. S., drop donations by back door (parking lot side)
• Super One Foods South, 1111 17th St. S., Virginia, or Super One, 1101 E. 37th St., Hibbing
• Zups Stores in Tower and Ely
• Cobb Cook Grocery, 3817 First Ave., Hibbing
• Jubilee Foods, 130 First St. S.W., Chisholm
Monetary donations will be donated to NE MN Food Shelves.
To give a monetary donation please:
• Make checks payable to Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency
• Mail them to: Kelsey Gantzer, Food Access Manager and AEOA Rutabaga Project Manager, 702 Third Ave. S., Virginia, MN 55792.
Thank you for your support.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.