The seasons are certainly changing here in Northern Minnesota. The beautiful autumn is being left behind by biting winds and dustings of snow.
If you were a logger in this area back in the late 19th Century, you might already be out at the logging camp where you would be working this winter, or at least making plans to head to camp.
Cutting down trees and moving them out of the forests generally took place in the winter. The frozen ground was much easier for the horse or oxen-drawn sleds to move across. Roads were purposely watered so that the water would freeze and help the sleds’ runners to glide. Where the road would go downhill, straw or hay was spread to keep the sled from overrunning the horses. The horses were fitted with special shoes to give them traction on the frozen ground and iced roads. Winter also meant the swamps were easier to move through and there were no swarms of mosquitoes, black flies, and other insects around to bedevil humans, horses, or oxen.
Learning about life in the logging camps is of interest to many people. I sometimes think it is because it’s a life so far removed from how most of us live today. While there certainly still is logging going on all around northern Minnesota, and much of it still is done in the winter, today’s transportation and equipment means loggers often can go home at night and not stay for months far from their families. The sound of horses’ jangling harnesses or the huffing of oxen are no longer heard in the woodlots. Today’s loggers face some different challenges with different skills than did the loggers of the past.
Each time logging history is presented here on the Years of Yore page, I hear from readers who enjoy knowing about the loggers back then. Some readers have an ancestor who lived at a logging camp in those long-ago winters. Some readers just want to know more about this time in our state’s history. I am always grateful to the loggers, immediate family members of loggers, and historians who left us interesting stories about this world of the past.
So, in our warm houses, in our warm clothes, let’s once again visit a logger from long ago.
The following story comes from an article published in the spring 1981 newsletter of the Iron Range Historical Society. It was written by Ken Greene, whose mother Cora Shank Greene, was a niece of Nicholas Shank, the subject of this article.
Ken Greene grew up in Biwabik, majored in history in college, and in later years moved back to Biwabik and wrote a column for the Biwabik Times newspaper about local history.
My thanks the Iron Range Historical Society, located in McKinley, Minnesota, for the great work they do preserving and sharing the history of this area. And my special thanks to Michele at the Iron Range Historical Society for her help with locating these photos.
---
Nicholas B. Shank was born in Allegan County, Michigan, in 1860. (Allegan County is on the western edge of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.) His parents were Joseph and Sarah (Crow) Shank, and their ancestors had lived in Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New York. Nicholas was the sixth child in a family that eventually included eight children. When he was nine the family moved 100 miles north to Osceola County where homestead land was available. They were now among the very first white people to clear the land for cultivation in Sherman Township.
The first years in the harsh northern climate brought hardships. Land had to be cleared, crops planted and log cabins built. Loggers had harvested most of the pine along the rivers. A few trappers had cabins in the township. Railroads had not yet reached the county and it would be several years before the homesteaders could ship any crops to market. For now, this was to be subsistence farming only.
Cabins were built for housing the family and the stock. Grain, hay, and garden produce were the first crops. Young fruit trees were planted that first year. The children of the family cultivated the garden and took care of the chickens.
Nicholas often told a story about that first winter on the family’s Michigan farm. During a very cold spell the family was short of food, so one of the children had to take a bag of wheat to be ground into flour at a mill some miles to the west. Young Nick was selected as he was able to ride the horse and was old enough to make the trip safely. His older brothers were just too heavy of a load with the bag of wheat as well, since the horse had to break a trail through a heavy snowpack. Nick remembered his father cautioning him to be very careful since the family was depending on him to return safely with the flour. He did, in fact, bring home the flour to his waiting family.
Young Nick worked on the farm until he was old enough to join his older brother at Hersey, Michigan, the county seat. This brother, Alonzo, operated a country store and gristmill. Nick worked in the mill until he left Michigan in the early 1880s and headed for land available in northeastern Minnesota.
By this time, Nick was married and he and his wife, Mary Wigham, made their way to the south shore of Burntside Lake, about five miles east of Ely. They probably had a team of horses and a wagon with some household goods and supplies. A surveyor’s plat and field notes from 1883 lists Nick as the owner of the property. Later documents show that he had two pieces of property and a description of a fine, well-furnished log cabin. By 1890, surveyor’s notes show that he had 142 acres, a fine log home with an attached kitchen, and a kitchen stove and parlor stove.
Here at Burntside Lake he saw one of the last of Minnesota’s herds of caribou. He also witnessed the Chippewa being moved to a reservation off of the land where their ancestors had lived.
The new, busy community of Mesaba, located a few miles north of present day Hoyt Lakes, next beckoned Nick and Mary. They moved there in 1890. The town was on the Duluth and Iron Range railroad line that also served the towns of Soudan, Tower, and Ely. Prospectors looking for merchantable iron ore arrived regularly in Mesaba.
Nick worked for a sawmill in town and became friendly with two co-workers, Frank Colvin and James Robb. All three of these men were destined to become prominent in business and in the development of Biwabik. Eventually Nick Shank would serve several terms as mayor. Colvin and Robb established several retail lumber yards and would also have active careers as loggers. They were the original developers of the Eshquagama Club.
Nick Shank’s first business venture in Biwabik was to move some of the homes and business buildings from the abandoned townsite of Merritt, a half a mile east of Biwabik. His first logging operations followed a severe windstorm that blew down a great area of mature trees just north of the Biwabik Mine. He purchased the rights to recover the downed timber and brought out the logs to a rail siding. For several years, Shank had a very small lumbering activity within just a short distance of the town.
At this time, most of the pine sawlogs were gone from the immediate shoreline of the Embarrass River and its string of seven lakes. White and Norway pines had also been harvested along the St. Louis River and its tributaries.. Early loggers had harvested no more than a mile back from other rivers in the area, including the St. Louis, the Cloquet, the Whiteface, and the Partridge. They floated the logs down the rivers in the spring to sawmills in Cloquet and Duluth. Two dams had been constructed on the Embarrass to facilitate the spring rush of water. These dams were built at the outlets of Wynne and Eshquagama lakes. Some believe there were also early temporary dams at the south outlets of the Sabin and Embarrass lakes.
Nick Shank had observed the construction of logging railroads in Michigan where this very same situation along rivers had occurred in earlier years. Here, in northern Minnesota, he knew that not all the pine had been completely harvested. There were areas still thick with pine, and one of those was a peninsula jutting into Cedar Island Lake, which in those days was called Long Lake. The new name was adopted in 1922.
Nick once remarked that logging this particular strip was extremely profitable since the logs only had to be hauled a short distance to the ice to wait for spring breakup.
When logs were floated downriver to distant sawmills, it was customary for each logger to mark his logs with a distinctive mark embossed into one end of each log with a heavy hammer. This enabled the mill to identify the owners since logs from a dozen or more camps might arrive at the mill simultaneously. Shank’s mark was a combination of the letters “N B” and it was registered with the state. Bark marks were also registered and used to identify owners.
N B, as he now was often called, operated a small camp for a season or two at Lake Number Four, between Cedar Island and Eshquagama lakes. At this time, the very beginning of the 20th Century, the Shanks adopted Joseph, a four-year-old who had been orphaned. In 1906, a nephew, Bruce Shank who was 16, had been orphaned in Sault Sainte Marie, Ontario, and the Shanks brought him to Biwabik, to the fine house they had built on South Canton Avenue.
In 1904, Shank opened a new camp named Camp Number 1 about one and a half miles east of Lake Eshquagama. The logs from the camp were hauled by sled three miles north to a rail siding on the Duluth and Iron Range line. The buildings at Camp Number 1 included the cookshack, bunkhouse, horse barn, office, blacksmith shop, tool house, and root house (where food needing to be kept cool could be stored in the warmer months). A small sawmill operated nearby.
The first buildings were log structures but the later ones had siding of slabwood from the mill and black building paper. All the camp buildings of this period were cheaply constructed and the operators just abandoned them when the area was logged off. There was little to salvage except the equipment.
It was this long and expensive haul of logs from Silver Lake to the nearest rail siding that most likely motivated Shank into rail construction. A new rail line was built in 1908. There was a considerable amount of earthmoving needed for this rail spur and the construction was spread across several months. (Ken Greene adds his own comment here that “I have walked over much of this old line while hunting birds and the great amount of filling and grading is clearly visible.”) Rails for this line were leased from the Duluth and Iron Range Railroad. That railroad had, at this time, a practice of building short rail sidings along their right-of-way for the benefit of independent loggers. A recent discovery in railroad records discloses a partial list of these many sidings. It is probable that more than one of these small logging operations established camps near the rail spurs.
Early records show that Shank operated a 500 foot siding on the northwest edge of Biwabik in 1901, adjacent to the Canton Mine. In 1903, this line was extended 1,000 feet. In the next dozen years Shank built 28 miles of rail line. Examining the old right of way with its cuts, fills, and bridges, it is easy to evaluate the tremendous amount of time and effort that would go into these projects. There were about 2,600 ties installed on each mile of rail. There were several bridges built across the St. Louis and Embarrass rivers, too.
---
To be continued next Sunday….
