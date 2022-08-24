New Habitat home provides ‘solid foundation’

VIRGINIA — Building the structure that will provide a home to Sheryl Lamppa and her daughter, Briana, along with a yard to enjoy and a “solid foundation” for their future, was truly a community effort.
Local carpentry students, area volunteers and the family all pitched in to make the newest North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity home a reality.
A dedication for the home, at 106 Third St. N., in Virginia, is set for 5 p.m. today.
The Habitat house, one of more than 100 that have been built in 15 Iron Range communities, was constructed through a partnership with the Minnesota North College-Mesabi Range Eveleth’s Carpentry Program. Students, under the direction of instructor Leo Lukas, built the foundation of the home and completed the framing, roofing and exterior finishes and had the interior nearly finished during last school year.
The mother and daughter fulfilled Habitat’s “sweat equity” requirement this summer to complete the interior finishes and painting of the inside and exterior, with help from many others.
“This project is a great example of community collaboration to address the affordable housing needs of our neighbors,” said Nathan Thompson, NSLCHFH’s executive director. “The Lamppa family and friends put in great amounts of sweat equity into their home construction project, which was matched by the excellent effort of college students as they experienced hands-on learning.”
The home also received funding support from the Essentia Foundation, Cleveland Cliffs, the Otto Bremmer Foundation, and area businesses and individuals.
Thompson said Sheryl Lamppa has been a “great partner” in the journey to home ownership. She attended home ownership classes and was dedicated to working on construction.
“Home, to me, is more than four walls and a roof overhead,” Lamppa said. “It is a solid foundation for my daughter and me. We look forward to decorating how we want, enjoying our yard. I am grateful that our affordable mortgage payment will not go up and down like our rent does.”
NSLCHFH has been working to build simple, affordable homes in the community since 1995.
Individuals and families are selected based on their need for housing and their willingness to partner in the building of homes. Homeowner applicants must also demonstrate their ability to pay Habitat’s affordable mortgage. Individuals, businesses, churches, organizations, foundations, and government sources assist with building material costs.
“Bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope is easy when you work with a caring community eager to lend a ‘hand up’ to help families build and affordably buy an affordable home,” Thompson added.
