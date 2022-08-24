New Habitat home provides ‘solid foundation’

Sheryl Lamppa, and her daughter, Briana, are shown with their new North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity house in Virginia, which will be dedicated today.

 Photo submitted

VIRGINIA — Building the structure that will provide a home to Sheryl Lamppa and her daughter, Briana, along with a yard to enjoy and a “solid foundation” for their future, was truly a community effort.

Local carpentry students, area volunteers and the family all pitched in to make the newest North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity home a reality.

