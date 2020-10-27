Never fear! Halloween is near!

Realife North residents were treated to a chuckle this week when they found their apartment doors decorated with a Halloween Bat. The Bat carried this message: “Going Batty?  Never Fear, It’s Halloween, not Covid, Dear.” Thanks to the “KITSO” Social Committee in the building for lifting, if just for a moment, the strain of living through this COVID crisis and still celebrating a holiday.

 Photo submitted

Realife North residents were treated to a chuckle this week when they found their apartment doors decorated with a Halloween Bat. The Bat carried this message: “Going Batty? Never Fear, It’s Halloween, not Covid, Dear.” Thanks to the “KITSO” Social Committee in the building for lifting, if just for a moment, the strain of living through this COVID crisis and still celebrating a holiday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments