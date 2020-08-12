We've all been there: When the child you are supervising or parenting does something crazy and you don’t know how to respond. But what if you don’t have anyone to turn to for advice? What if you feel all alone?
“Circle of Parents is important because it provides parenting education and trusted relationships for parents who may need advice or emotional support,” said John Soghigian, in a phone interview last month. “Parents may have personal questions but no one to ask, like ‘What do I do if my kid poops in the backyard?’ Good parenting education is a huge need in our area.”
Soghigian is a project facilitator for the Early Childhood Mental Health Initiative in North St. Louis County (SLC) and a parent consultant for FamilyWise Services, a group affiliated with the Range Parents program. He works closely with the county dealing with services related to children and parents.
His work helped lead to the creation of a support group for parents on the Iron Range. Circle of Parents is a national program which has local partnerships in Minnesota and St. Louis County.
Anyone in a parenting role is welcome to the locally-based Range Parents Group’s Circle of Parents Support Group. “Whether you are the parent who seems to have it all together or the hot mess, we all have a place here,” states its website.
Currently, there are two parent support groups with another in the works. They meet from noon to 1p.m. Monday for general parenting matters and from noon to 1 p.m. Friday in a faith-based setting. A mental health group is being planned but not yet formed.
Traditionally, support groups meet face-to-face, but with the pandemic, they are currently meeting virtually via Zoom.
National Organization
Circle of Parents is a national network in partnership with local organizations together creating community-based support groups across 18 states with over 300 active parenting groups and over 100 children’s programs.
“These kinds of groups serve those parenting children of all ages and families of all types,” states the national website. “There are groups across the country, and they operate under different names and organizations. But they are all there to help parents find support.”
Circle of Parents is open to anyone in a parenting role who wants to talk with other parents. Groups are offered at no cost and free childcare is provided. Meetings are non-judgmental and confidential based on support for the needs of the families.
Circle of Parents is a non-profit organization which offers resources to community groups.
This mission of Circle of Parents is to “Prevent child abuse and neglect and strengthen families through mutual self-help parent support groups.” The parent support groups are based on these principals: trust, reciprocity, leadership and personal accountability, respect, parenting in the present, shared leadership, responsibility and non-violence.
Parent groups talk about a wide range of topics and they lead the discussion. Group facilitators are trained and come to meetings prepared with information and resources, but the group sets the agenda.
To learn more about this national non-profit visit their website at www.CircleOfParents.org.
Range Parents
“Parents supporting parents!” exclaims the Range Parents Parenting Support Group website. “Range Parents is a series of Parent Support Groups organized under Circle of Parents in association with FACT (Families And Communities Together) on the Iron Range of Northern Minnesota and surrounding areas.”
An average meeting in Eveleth begins with sharing refreshments while gathering and catching up. The support group opens with a discussion on everyone’s week including challenges and joys.
“Each group and session is unique depending on the needs/wants of the group at that time,” said facilitator Lana Morrow over email in July. Meetings then end with an overview of community resources members may find beneficial.
Since meetings have turned virtual, they follow the same pattern (without sharing snacks or face-to-face activities). “When COVID begins to balance out and we are able to meet in person again, we will slowly start to transition offering meetings both through Zoom and in person,” Morrow said of future plans.
Along with the weekly meetings, Range Parents also offers special events. From 6-8 p.m. Aug. 19, on Zoom, there will be a discussion on the 2020-2021 school year. From 6-8 p.m. Sept. 22, on Zoom, there will be a mental health talk. Both events require pre-registration and are offered at no cost.
During face-to-face meetings, childcare is provided through the Virginia Drop-in Daycare and a staff that has received special training through the Circle of Parents program. Since they have transitioned to virtual meetings, childcare is not currently available.
Support Team
“I was first exposed to a parent group through the Circle of Security program,” recalled Soghigian. “I saw that there was bonding in my group and realized there should be an ongoing parent support group.”
He learned about Circle of Parents and proposed a local program to St. Louis CountyPublic Health and Human Services in 2017.
At the time, SLC was beginning the Circle of Security program, which took precedence. Circle of Security is an intervention program designed to promote security between child and caregiver. This training is often court-ordered, unlike the Circle of Parents groups, which are open to all. Courts can recommend attendance but it is not mandatory. “If parents are going to run the meeting, they need to want to be there. Participation cannot be forced.”
Circle of Security classes meet on a regular basis for a set period of time. This is a temporary training, unlike an ongoing support group.
“What impresses me with Circle of Parents is the structure, the framework,” Soghigian said. “It says that parents run the meeting — it puts them in charge. Facilitators are trained to facilitate.”
Facilitators are trained on a variety of topics and to manage the group. They often come to meetings prepared to discuss a topic but if parents decide they want to or need to discuss something else, changes are made. Facilitators also provide information on or contact with local resources parents may need.
In 2018, Annie Krohn was assigned to the SLC Early Childhood Mental Health Initiative and was a moving force in starting the Circle of Parents support group in the area.
“I was the messenger and she was the one carrying the ball,” Soghigian explained. “We are a good team.”
Morrow, who has since been trained to facilitate the support groups, was soon added to the team.
She is a recent graduate in Applied Anthropology through the University of Minnesota-Duluth. She was a working mother while earning her degree and has first-hand experience juggling family and career. When the group started, she was contacted to be a part of it.
“My career focus in my studies was centered around community building and non-profit work so it just clicked well,” she said of her position as a Circle of Parent Specialist.
Morrow began by facilitating the faith-based group in September 2019. Following the success of families in the faith-based group, which doubled in membership in only a few months, Morrow now leads two groups.
With COVID-19 and the move to virtual meetings, they saw something unexpected happen.
“We were concerned this would depreciate our group value and turn members away. However, it did quite the opposite,” Morrow said. “We saw another big rise in attendance. So much so that we had to split our group into two seperate groups.”
Currently, there is a trained facilitator shadowing Morrow and two other individuals have also expressed interest in leading groups.
“Our plans for the year ahead include training these new facilitators, getting them started with their own groups throughout the area, and providing them with the continued support they need to have successful continuing groups,” said Morrow of Range Parents’ future. “...We hope to see groups soon sprouting throughout Virginia, Hibbing, Ely and more.”
Soghigian also has future plans for expanding the Circle of Parents support groups to address needs of the tribal community.
“I have a personal ambition of modifying Circle of Parents to be culturally aware for tribal members of Bois Forte and Fond du Lac,” Soghigian said. In the future, he hopes to involve tribal elders to modify the program for cultural competence.
A study evaluating the Circle of Parents program through the Minnesota Communities Caring for Children (MCCC) was conducted in 2019. It was found that nearly all respondents, 99 percent, “reported that they have gained additional supportive contacts as a result of participating in the program.”
MCCC is an organization that works to build a healthy environment where all children can thrive, but is not affiliated with Range Parents.
The study also found that through participation in the group, 85-94 percent of parents reported “that they have become more aware of local family resources, better understand childhood development, and interact more positively with their children.”
There were 42 parent groups and 26 children’s groups in Minnesota in 2019, according to the study. More than 900 parents were served, as well as more than 500 children and over 200 referrals were made to area resources including: community education, mental health, job training, health care, crisis nursery, social services, WIC, ECFE/Head Start, mentoring programs and food shelves.
The focus-group study concluded, “Circle of Parents has dramatically changed the lives of families and has created a community where community is needed.” A supporting document for the survey results concluded, “Overall, results showed that Circle of Parents effectively creates supportive environments for parents to connect, share, learn, and improve their parenting skills.”
To learn more about the Range Parents Parenting Support Groups visit their website at www.RangeParents.org. To join a group, interested community members can contact Lana Morrow through the website or by emailing Lana@rangeparents.org.
