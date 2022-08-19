IRON RANGE — NorthRidge Community Credit Union (NCCU) has been honored with a 2022 Louise Herring Philosophy-in-Action Member Service Award. The award, sponsored by the Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN) and the Credit Union National Association (CUNA), recognizes credit unions that demonstrate in an extraordinary way the practical application of the CU movement's principles in serving their members.
The credit union was honored for their Manufactured Home Lending Program, which offers homebuyers a mortgage product specifically designed to finance manufactured homes.
NorthRidge’s winning entry will advance to the national competition, where it will compete with financial education projects from credit unions in other states.
“Financial Wellness starts with affordable housing, and manufactured housing is a great opportunity for our members to have affordable housing,” says Millie Wells-Boyer, Vice President of Lending at NorthRidge, “Unfortunately, financing for manufactured homes is limited. This lending program gives our communities and our members options for affordable homeownership.”
The award is named in honor of Louise Herring, an active supporter, organizer, and champion of credit unions. She was the Ohio delegate to the 1934 national credit union conference in Estes Park, Colorado, where she signed the original constitution for a national credit union association. Herring believed that credit unions should work in a practical manner to better people's lives. She saw the credit union as more than just a financial institution. In her own words, "The purpose of the credit union is to reform the financial system, so that everyone can have his place in the sun."
