IRON RANGE — NorthRidge Community Credit Union (NCCU) has been honored with a 2022 Louise Herring Philosophy-in-Action Member Service Award. The award, sponsored by the Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN) and the Credit Union National Association (CUNA), recognizes credit unions that demonstrate in an extraordinary way the practical application of the CU movement's principles in serving their members.

The credit union was honored for their Manufactured Home Lending Program, which offers homebuyers a mortgage product specifically designed to finance manufactured homes.

