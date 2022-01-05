Native American culture featured in new library exhibit

HIBBING — The Hibbing Public Library recently added a new collection featuring literature, workbooks, and crafts that highlight Native American authors, language and culture.
April Fountain, library specialist (children’s services) and Laura Koeneman, library technician, recently provided details on a display at the library featuring new materials, along with authentic Native American attire.
Fountain said she began working on diversifying the library’s collection after receiving a scholarship for and attending an online diversity training class offered through Library Journal last fall. Since then the library has purchased more than 30 books for its adult, teen and children’s sections from Native American authors from the Minnesota Historical Society Bookstore.
“I felt we needed to fill the gap in our collections and expand our collection of Native American authors,” she said. “We have a lot of work left to do, but we’re very excited to be able to provide this.”
The library also tapped into the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) website and ordered activity books for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. “These activity books incorporate Ojibwe language and culture to create meaningful learning resources for Native American children,” Fountain said.
Subjects included in the workbooks include science, math and nutrition.
“The Hibbing Library was able to obtain free copies of each booklet and grade levels for our community to learn about the Ojibwe language, culture, and for parents and teachers who would like to know more and incorporate the Ojibwe language and culture in their lives or lesson plans,” Fountain said.
Teachers are asked to call the library in advance of picking up activity books for their classroom in order to allow the library staff time to get them ready.
The library has also ordered Native American inspired crafting kits, such as beading, loom work, rock art, and making necklaces and bracelets, and is in the process of assembling materials needed for them. Once completed, the kits will be available for check out at the front desk of the library.
Koeneman said the kits provide a way for the library to reach out to patrons and provide a form of programming, even when in-person programming isn’t available.
Also on display at the library are two authentic jingle dresses (zaangwewe-magooday) made by Fountain’s grandmother, Sharon Larson, for Fountain’s two daughters.
“Both of my children dance in Powwow’s (niimi’idiwin),” Fountain wrote in a prepared statement that included a history of the garments on display.
“The jingle dress act as as a reference to the “Power of Women” in Anishinabe culture and is also a healing dress,” Fountain said. “When you dance, the jingles bang together, and it makes the sound of rain.”
A ribbon skirt (zenibaanh-majigooden) made for Fountain by a native artist Krystal Hallman is also part of the display.
“The ribbon skirt is a symbol of resilience, sacredness, and survival from attempted cultural genocide,” Fountain said. “I wear my ribbon skirt with pride, honoring my heritage, and it reflects who I am.”
For questions or more information, you can contact the library at 218-362-5959.
Downloadable files of the activity books for children mentioned in this article are also available online at https://conservancy.umn.edu/. From there, click on Medical School, Duluth Campus and then click on the heading for activity books for children.
