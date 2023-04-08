Reunion time is fast approaching. Summer and early autumn are popular times of the year for people to gather to celebrate school reunions, town reunions, family reunions, just-a-group-of old-friends reunions!

The Iron Range is well-known for putting on some fine reunions and whether people come from far away or just down the block, getting together seems to be a popular way to celebrate a time, a place, or a group of people.

