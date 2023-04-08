Reunion time is fast approaching. Summer and early autumn are popular times of the year for people to gather to celebrate school reunions, town reunions, family reunions, just-a-group-of old-friends reunions!
The Iron Range is well-known for putting on some fine reunions and whether people come from far away or just down the block, getting together seems to be a popular way to celebrate a time, a place, or a group of people.
In 1978, the town of Nashwauk celebrated its 75th Birthday—or, its Diamond Jubilee Anniversary.
Nashwauk was named after a river in New Brunswick, Canada. The name originated in the Algonquin language meaning “the land between.”
The first white loggers came into the area in the 1880s, with more white settlers beginning to arrive just at the beginning of the 20th Century when iron ore mining began to get a foothold in Itasca County. Nashwauk was the first mining town to develop in the county, and in 1902 the first ore was shipped from the Hawkins Mine. That same year the Nashwauk Post Office was registered and the following year the town incorporated, with a population of 220. In 1904, public waterworks were established and in 1906, electric lights were shining around town. The city sanitation system began working in 1908.
By 1920, the population of Nashwauk was proudly announced as 2,778—and more babies were being born and more people were moving into the town every day.
As the 20th Century progressed, like the rest of the Iron Range, Nashwauk would have years of growth, but also times of sadness. Still, it has remained a good home to many, many people, and what’s better than that?
The following article was written in 1978, following the Nashwauk 75th Birthday Reunion Celebration. The author, Adeline Sumi Daley grew up in Nashwauk, graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1943, moved to San Francisco where two of her sisters lived, and became one of the first female sportswriters in America. Later, she became a nationally syndicated humor columnist writing for the San Francisco Chronicle. She and her husband had seven children. Adeline passed away in 1984.
---
Roots. I like the sound of it. So, whenever anyone asked where we were going on vacation this year, I replied solemnly, “Searching for my roots.”
As my hometown of Nashwauk in northern Minnesota (pop. 1,331) was celebrating its Diamond Jubilee, it was a good time for a visit. The event drew a lot of former residents, including a two-star general, several doctors, lawyers, university professors, teachers, a struggling writer from the West Coast, and a candidate for governor, Alice Raatama Tripp.
It was my second visit to Nashwauk in 30 years, the other a short trip 11 years ago to attend a funeral. So the obvious question put to me was, “Has the town changed” since I left to seek fame and fortune in San Francisco?
I should have answered with the same comment I heard repeatedly at several class reunions. “You haven’t changed a bit. Who are you?”
There ought to be a law at these affairs that no person can hide his or her name tag and then demand you make a snap identification. After several wrong answers at one such gathering, I replied by joking, “Farrah Fawcett-Majors” or “Robert Redford.”
My husband, who had never visited the town before, was intrigued with T-shirts bearing the inscription, “Where in the Hell is Nashwauk?” He bought nine of them to bring home for the kids.
Actually, it’s a good question. You can’t find Nashwauk on many atlases anymore because its population dropped below 2,500 as the rich hematite ore deposits began to run out in the late 1950s. The taconite ore being mined now, along with new equipment, does not require as many miners and keeps the business community in town running—though it is a ghost of what it was when I lived there.
It was rather shocking to find half of Central Avenue boarded up. Worse, the Grand Theater where I spent my teen years watching Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers movies has been torn down and the grade school had been razed.
I have never been able to provide people in California with an accurate description of my hometown, other than it, like other similar towns on the Mesabi Iron Range, is skirted by vast open pit mines resembling mini-Grand Canyons and that in the winter we skied on “dumps”—earth excavated to get at the rich ore.
Somehow, these “Matterhorns” had shrunk in size, as had Lumber Yard Hill, which we used to slide down on sleds during the seven-month winters.
The water tank had not changed. It was the same one we had to climb each summer, a stunt that I hated. I was always glad when that ritual was over.
Never visit the house you grew up in. I almost felt an apology was due because the current owners had changed it so. “This used to be the breakfast nook and my mother’s sewing room,” I said almost indignantly as I was shown their newly remodeled kitchen.
I would be the first to admit that Nashwauk was never a Norman Rockwell painting of Small Town, USA,…except…there the people applaud and stand when the flag goes by, attend church socials, have two-hour parades on the Fourth of July, carry the neighbor’s groceries, cheer for the high school’s plays and sports event. From 43 different ethnic backgrounds they are the warmest and friendliest people I know.
So, whenever anybody kids me about being a “small town girl,” I take it as a compliment.
Thank you, Nashwauk.
