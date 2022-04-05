7th Grade A Honor Roll

Levi Robinson, Kaitlyn Salminen, Amelia Nagler, Max Morrison, Desirae Stolp, Brayelle Nagler, Hayden Lamblin

7th Grade B Honor Roll

Sydney Goss, Brailee Gunderman, Quinn Schultz, Gabriella Gallay, Lily Dasovich, Alyssa Tardy, Isaac Danielson, Willow Linaman, Maggie Majewski, Dominik Stanina

8th Grade 8 Honor Roll

Jade Baumann, Alainna Evans, Lucy Wirtz, Ava Gangl, Violet Weiher, Abigail Koivisto, Kennidee Pike, Veronica Gangl, Madison Koivisto, Teagan Perryman, Gracie Serich, Adelyn Nelson, Halle Patterson, James McBride

8th Grade B Honor Roll

Kaitie Laitala, Ryland Butler, Mason Martinson, Thomas Hasbrouck

9th Grade A Honor Roll

Emmett Blust, Emma Jensen, Katelyn Kinkel, McKenzie Gillman, Teegan Bodin, Adyson Castle, Ryan Dalen, Brynn Kackman, Elizabeth Norheim, Nya Angell

9th Grade B Honor Roll

Madison Brown, Courtney Ross, James Heindl, Jayla Larcom, Sophia DeNucci, Brayden Austad, Gavin Gallay, Layla Garrison

10th Grade A Honor Roll

Kaitlin Olson, Lakima Steele, Claire Clusiau, Levi Danielson, Gracie Ranta, Jaci Rebrovich, Geno Genise, Shama Dunlow, Luke Kuhlmann, John Place, Careese Milstead, Kendra Patterson

10th Grade B Honor Roll

Josi Troumbly, Dixie Marsters, Devin Goss, Sabrina Woodman, Mya Stalboerger, Jed Weiher, Olivia Nagler

11th Grade A Honor Roll

Asa Blust, Emma Williams, BrookeHarrington, Rieghley Howard, Allie Baumann, Cody Carroll, Adeline Gangl, Kaydence Bodin, Camryn Arola, Jocelyn Maki, McKinley Patterson

12th Grade High Honor Status

Kaydince Thoennes, Daniel Olson, Lily Kirkpatrick, Jazlynn Svaleson, Rose Kuhlmann

12th Grade A Honor Roll

Braden DePaulis, Sophia Sullivan, Maxwell Butler, Gavin Platt, Myles Nagler, Gaige Waldvogel, Ethen Kafut, James Newman

12th Grade B Honor Roll

Ayden Hammons, Alexia Carroll, River Garmaker, Bobbi Hedtke, Joshua Wilson, Austin Maruska, Alyssa Olson, Justice Rebrovich, Brody Erickson, Alex Milstead, Zandra Stukey

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments