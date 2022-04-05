Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Third Quarter Honor Roll Apr 5, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 7th Grade A Honor RollLevi Robinson, Kaitlyn Salminen, Amelia Nagler, Max Morrison, Desirae Stolp, Brayelle Nagler, Hayden Lamblin7th Grade B Honor RollSydney Goss, Brailee Gunderman, Quinn Schultz, Gabriella Gallay, Lily Dasovich, Alyssa Tardy, Isaac Danielson, Willow Linaman, Maggie Majewski, Dominik Stanina—8th Grade 8 Honor RollJade Baumann, Alainna Evans, Lucy Wirtz, Ava Gangl, Violet Weiher, Abigail Koivisto, Kennidee Pike, Veronica Gangl, Madison Koivisto, Teagan Perryman, Gracie Serich, Adelyn Nelson, Halle Patterson, James McBride8th Grade B Honor RollKaitie Laitala, Ryland Butler, Mason Martinson, Thomas Hasbrouck—9th Grade A Honor RollEmmett Blust, Emma Jensen, Katelyn Kinkel, McKenzie Gillman, Teegan Bodin, Adyson Castle, Ryan Dalen, Brynn Kackman, Elizabeth Norheim, Nya Angell9th Grade B Honor RollMadison Brown, Courtney Ross, James Heindl, Jayla Larcom, Sophia DeNucci, Brayden Austad, Gavin Gallay, Layla Garrison—10th Grade A Honor RollKaitlin Olson, Lakima Steele, Claire Clusiau, Levi Danielson, Gracie Ranta, Jaci Rebrovich, Geno Genise, Shama Dunlow, Luke Kuhlmann, John Place, Careese Milstead, Kendra Patterson10th Grade B Honor RollJosi Troumbly, Dixie Marsters, Devin Goss, Sabrina Woodman, Mya Stalboerger, Jed Weiher, Olivia Nagler—11th Grade A Honor RollAsa Blust, Emma Williams, BrookeHarrington, Rieghley Howard, Allie Baumann, Cody Carroll, Adeline Gangl, Kaydence Bodin, Camryn Arola, Jocelyn Maki, McKinley Patterson—12th Grade High Honor StatusKaydince Thoennes, Daniel Olson, Lily Kirkpatrick, Jazlynn Svaleson, Rose Kuhlmann12th Grade A Honor RollBraden DePaulis, Sophia Sullivan, Maxwell Butler, Gavin Platt, Myles Nagler, Gaige Waldvogel, Ethen Kafut, James Newman12th Grade B Honor RollAyden Hammons, Alexia Carroll, River Garmaker, Bobbi Hedtke, Joshua Wilson, Austin Maruska, Alyssa Olson, Justice Rebrovich, Brody Erickson, Alex Milstead, Zandra Stukey Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Longtime Gilbert restaurant set to reopen doors Man arrested after stabbing during fight at Mountain Iron saloon Steven Victor ‘Steve’ Peterson Beverly Marie Mickelson 'A real gentleman of the Iron Range' Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 27 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
