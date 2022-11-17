Nashwauk-Keewatin First Quarter Honor Roll Nov 17, 2022 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 7th Grade Highest HonorRoll Taylor, Covier Emma, Noonan Rowen Radel7th Grade A Honor RollElliot Kackman, Aiden Fillman, Nathan Hildebrant, Gracelynn Hocking, Addison Garrett, Hosea Huyck, Braxton Boes, Gabriella Yuhala, Grace Brohman-Ashby, Emily Hilborn, Ella Gangl, Matilin Haskins, Alivia Castle, Josephina Gangl7th Grade B Honor RollKorbin Nagler, Nathan Patterson, Evan Woodman, Caden Castle, Addison Lovaasen, Wyatt Kuusisto, Alondra Lopez, Roman Yuhala, Matthew Cullen8th Grade A Honor RollGabriella Gallay, Sydney Goss, Max Morrison, Cody Majewski, Brayelle Nagler, Lily Dasovich, Kaitlyn Salminen, Amelia Nagler, Maggie Majewski, Taylor Crist8th Grade B Honor RollJasmine McRoberts, Isaac Danielson, Hayden Lamblin, Alyssa Tardy, Joslynn Sobey, Desirae Stolp, Grace Brearley, Jovanna Volker, Aiden Reed, Levi Turcotte, Willow Linaman, Elias Terry9th Grade Highest Honor RollJade Baumann9th Grade A Honor RollVeronica Gangl, Lucy Wirtz, Gracie Serich, Alainna Evans, Abigail Koivisto, Madison Koivisto, Ava Gangl, Teagan Perryman9th Grade B Honor RollKennidee Pike, Finn Ziebarth, Mason Martinson, Ellie Wiskow, Taylor Goodwin, Kaitie Laitala, James McBride, Warren McLouden10th Grade Highest HonorMcKenzie Gillman, Emma Jensen10th Grade A Honor RollEmmett Blust, Elizabeth Norheim, Teegan Bodin, Ryan Dalen, Katelyn Kinkel, Siiri Mayerle10th grade B Honor RollGavin Gallay, Adyson Castle, Jayla Larcom, Brynn Kackman, Alexis Buyense, Ryder Derfler, Nya Angell, Jacob Honeycutt, London Roe, Hunter Milstead11th Grade Highest Honor RollGracie Ranta, Kaitlin Olson, Dixie Marsters, Claire Clusiau11th Grade A Honor RollMannix Norheim, Levi Danielson, Jaci Rebrovich11th Grade B Honor RollCareese Milstead, Olivia Nagler, Ethan Hammons, Geno Genise, Logan Frisby, Luke Kuhlmann, Ashton McKenney, Josi Troumbly, Carter Williams, Devin Goss, Reagan Powell, Macarena Semitiel Lopez12th grade Highest Honor RollCamryn Arola, Emma Williams, Kaydence Bodin, Cody Carroll, Asa Blust, Brooke Harrington, McKinley Patterson, Rieghley Howard12th Grade A Honor RollKyley Boes, Adeline Gangl, Harley Serich12th Grade B Honor RollLogan Chambers-Lippincott, Marcus Moore, Ashton Castle Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Honor Roll School Grade Quarter Emma Jensen Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Jean Marie Collins Bradley John Nikunen Frank Christopher Pengal Yoder Building Supply destroyed by fire Connie Krasaway Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 29 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
