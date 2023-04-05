Nashwauk-Keewatin 3rd Quarter Honor Roll Apr 5, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 7th GradeB Honor RollBraxton Boes, Ella Gangl, Roman Yuhala , Weston Warmbold, Payten Shears, Caden Castle, Addison Lovaasen, Korbin Nagler, Grace Brohman-Ashby, Evan WoodmanA Honor RollGabriella Yuhala, Addison Garrett, Emily Hilborn, Nathan Hildebrant, Josephina Gangl, Gracelynn Hocking, Aiden Fillman, Alivia Castle, Hosea Huyck4.0 Highest HonorsTaylor Covier, Elliot Kackman, Emma Noonan, Rowen Radel---8th GradeB Honor RollIsaac Danielson, Amelia Nagler, Cody Majewski, Hayden Lamblin, Taylor Crist, Brayelle Nagler, Kaitlyn Salminen, Sydney Goss, Gabriella Gallay4.0 Highest HonorsDesirae Stolp---9th GradeB Honor RollJames McBride, Kaitie Laitala, Beaudry Virden, Alainna Evans, Gracie Serich, Ellie Wiskow, Derek Mallick, Jamie Chouinard, Brayden McKenney, Veronica Gangl, Finn ZiebarthA Honor RollKennidee Pike, Lucy Wirtz4.0 Highest HonorsJade Baumann, Abigail Koivisto, Madison Koivisto, Teagan Perryman---10th GradeB Honor RollLondon Roe, Jacob Honeycutt, Gavin Gallay, Alexis Buyense, Adyson Castle, Jayla Larcom, Katelyn KinkelA Honor RollRyan Dalen, Siiri Mayerle, Emmett Blust, Emma Jensen4.0 Highest HonorsMcKenzie Gillman---11th GradeB Honor RollChase Moellering, Sammantha Oles, Reagan Powell, Joseph Dombrovski, Aleeandra Anderson, Marissa Cantu, Carter Williams, Geno Genise, Josi Troumbly, Luke Kuhlmann, Macarena Semitiel Lopez, Ashton McKenneyA Honor RollLevi Danielson, Jaci Rebrovich, Tommy Marsters, Careese Milstead4.0 Highest HonorsOlivia Nagler, Claire Clusiau, Dixie Marsters, Kaitlin Olson, Gracie Ranta---12th GradeB Honor RollCasey Flett, Noah Warmuth, Marcus Moore, Zachary Shofner, Logan Chambers-Lippincott, Easton Thronson, Kyley BoesA Honor RollHunter Svaleson, Harley Serich4.0 Highest HonorsAsa Blust, Rieghley Howard, McKinley Patterson, Cody Carroll, Adeline Gangl, Brooke Harrington, Kaydence Bodin, Emma Williams, Camryn Arola Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Education Politics Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Neighbor's BBQ moves to new neighborhood Jennifer A. Barfknecht Carol Jean (Jack’s Carol) Burgess Tips for using new Mesabi Tribune E-edition John 'Jack' Herbert Burgess Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 30 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
