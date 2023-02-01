7th Grade B Honor Roll
Matthew Cullen, Roman Yuhala, Alondra Lopez, Wyatt Kuusisto, Addison Lovaasen, Caden Castle, Evan Woodman, Nathan Patterson, Korbin Nagler
7th Grade B Honor Roll
Matthew Cullen, Roman Yuhala, Alondra Lopez, Wyatt Kuusisto, Addison Lovaasen, Caden Castle, Evan Woodman, Nathan Patterson, Korbin Nagler
7th Grade A Honor Roll
Alivia Castle, Josephina Gangl, Ella Gangl, Matilin Haskins, Emily Hilborn, Grace Brohman-Ashby, Gabriella Yuhala, Braxton Boes, Addison Garrett, Hosea Huyck, Nathan Hildebrant, Gracelynn Hocking, Aiden Fillman, Elliot Kackman
7th Grade Highest Honor Roll
Taylor Covier, Emma Noonan, Rowen Radel
8th Grade B Honor Roll
Elias Terry, Willow Horack, Levi Turcotte, Aiden Reed, Jovanna Volker, Grace Brearley, Joslynn Sobey, Desirae Stolp, Alyssa Tardy, Isaac Danielson, Hayden Lamblin, Jasmine McRoberts
8th Grade A Honor Roll
Taylor Crist, Maggie Majewski, Amelia Nagler, Lily Dasovich, Kaitlyn Salminen, Brayelle Nagler, Cody Majewski, Max Morrison, Sydney Goss, Gabriella Gallay
9th Grade B Honor Roll
James McBride, Warren McLouden, Kaitie Laitala, Taylor Goodwin, Ellie Wiskow, Mason Martinson, Finn Ziebarth, Kennidee Pike
9th Grade A Honor Roll
Teagan Perryman, Ava Gangl, Abigail Koivisto, Madison Koivisto, Alainna Evans, Gracie Serich, Veronica Gangl, Lucy Wirtz
9th Grade Highest Honor Roll
Jade Baumann
10th Grade B Honor Roll
Hunter Milstead, London Roe, Jacob Honeycutt, Nya Angell, Ryder Derfler, Alexis Buyense, Brynn Kackman, Jayla Larcom, Adyson Castle, Gavin Gallay
10th Grade A Honor Roll
Katelyn Kinkel, Siiri Mayerle, Ryan Dalen, Teegan Bodin, Elizabeth Norheim, Emmett Blust
10th Grade Highest Honor Roll
McKenzie Gillman, Emma Jensen
11th Grade B Honor Roll
Macarena Semitiel Lopez, Reagan Powell, Devin Goss, Sabrina Woodman, Carter Williams, Josi Troumbly, Ashton McKenney, Luke Kuhlmann, Logan Frisby, Geno Genise, Ethan Hammons, Olivia Nagler, Careese Milstead
11th Grade A Honor Roll
Jaci Rebrovich, Levi Danielson, Mannix Norheim, Claire Clusiau, Dixie Marsters
11th Grade Highest Honor Roll
Kaitlin Olson, Gracie Ranta
12th Grade B Honor Roll
Ashton Castle, Marcus Moore, Logan Chambers-Lippincott
12th Grade A Honor Roll
Harley Serich, Adeline Gangl, Kyley Boes
12th Grade Highest Honor Roll
Rieghley Howard, Asa Blust, Brooke Harrington, McKinley Patterson, Cody Carroll, Kaydence Bodin, Emma Williams, Camryn Arola
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.