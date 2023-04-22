STEAM SHOVEL - BIWABIK MINE PHOTO CAPTION

A big (for its era) steam-shovel at the Biwabik Mine pauses in its work. The increasing power of the steam-shovels meant more of the Iron Range’s rich ore could be uncovered more quickly.

 ~ PHOTO COURTESY OF LAKE'N'WOODS

When the early iron ore prospectors and miners began investigating what was in the earth here in Northern Minnesota, they used tools that were powered by human strength—picks, shovels, pails, etc. But as mining operations grew, so did the type of equipment.

“Full steam ahead!” was a phrase which is believed to have had its origin during the American Civil War at the Battle of Mobile Bay in 1864. When a ship’s boiler had developed maximum pressure, the ship then had greatest speed and power. “Damn the torpedoes! Full speed ahead!” was shouted by Union Rear Admiral David Farragut during the battle. (At this time, “torpedoes” referred to the exploding mines planted in the water as deterrents to enemy ships.)

