When the early iron ore prospectors and miners began investigating what was in the earth here in Northern Minnesota, they used tools that were powered by human strength—picks, shovels, pails, etc. But as mining operations grew, so did the type of equipment.
“Full steam ahead!” was a phrase which is believed to have had its origin during the American Civil War at the Battle of Mobile Bay in 1864. When a ship’s boiler had developed maximum pressure, the ship then had greatest speed and power. “Damn the torpedoes! Full speed ahead!” was shouted by Union Rear Admiral David Farragut during the battle. (At this time, “torpedoes” referred to the exploding mines planted in the water as deterrents to enemy ships.)
But the nonmilitary uses of steam power were, of course, underway as well. A “full head of steam” meant moving ahead with rapidity and power. The power of steam was used in tractors, ships, trains, and steam shovels as the iron ore industry grew. Soon steam shovels were a common sight in the mines of the Gogebic, Menominee, and Marquette Iron Ranges in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, as well as the Vermilion, Mesabi, and Cuyuna Iron Ranges of Minnesota.
A monthly magazine for earth and stone movers titled “The Earth Mover,” began publishing in the early decades of the 20th Century. In the December 1918 edition, several articles focused on iron ore mining on the Mesabi Range, highlighting the equipment being put to use at that time. The following is a combination of those articles.
—
The terrible storm of shot and shell which devastated the Old World during more than four years of war, and the consequent extensive ship-construction and war preparation in Europe and America, called for the production of steel in enormous and almost unbelievable volumes.
Whence came the vast stores of iron ore upon which the safety of civilization has depended? Largely from the Lake Superior iron ranges of the United States and largely through that gigantic aggregation of brains and capital known as the United States Steel Corporation. The Oliver Iron Mining Company is the mining end of the Steel Corporation, which is the largest operator.
There are also many important “independents,” mining operations and contractors which handle more than 10,000,000 cubic yards each year. Without these independent companies, as well as the Steel Corporation’s deposits of iron ore, America and the Allies during the Great War would have been helpless in the presence of the greatest danger which the civilized world has ever faced.
And great as is the Steel Corporation, it also would have been helpless without the wonderful steam shovels and dump cars, tools of the earth-mover’s trade, with which the extensive mining operations have been conducted. In the final analysis, therefore, it is not too much to say that but for the efficiency of modern earth-moving equipment, developed through activities of peace, the unspeakable would have swept more permanently across Europe and perhaps even devastated the United States.
Earth-moving on the Mesabi Iron Range easily is the largest steam-shovel operation in the world. Figures only tell part of the story, but will give a sense of the task which the demands of the iron and steel age have imposed.
Steam-shovel work on the Mesabi Range during the next five years, at least, will involve the moving of from twenty-five million to thirty million cubic yards of material each year, much more than was moved in the same length of time in the construction of the Panama Canal. The Steel Corporation alone will excavate some eighteen million cubic yards each year during the next five years.
This estimate includes both the stripping of overburden and handling of the ore, but does not take into account underground mining operations, which are extensive.
To all Mesabi operations, therefore, equipment and up-to-date methods are a vital matter and the push for something better is constant. On the Mesabi, earth-moving has become an art. The methods and equipment being used on the Mesabi are of interest to and serve to inform earth-moving contractors and mine operators in other parts of the world.
More than eighty open pit mines are found on the Mesabi alone. Two of the largest are found near Hibbing. The Hull-Rust Mine of the Oliver Iron Mining Company and the great pit of the Mahoning Ore and Steel Company form a single huge chasm. It is so deep that when the boss of a track gang, working deep in the pit, gives his signal, “Yo-heave,” the men finish their “yo-heaving” before the voice of the foreman reaches an observer standing on the rim above. This pit is presently a mile and a half long and a mile wide. (In 2023, the Hull-Rust-Mahoning pit is eight miles long and three miles wide. Its current depth is 500 feet.)
On the Mesabi Range there are some 150 steam-shovels. The development of stripping machinery has kept pace with the increasing demand for steel, and ore operations have had a decided effect on steam-shovel manufacture. The huge 360-ton Bucyrus and Marion shovels, which are being installed rapidly across the various iron ranges, were built to meet the demands of coal stripping, but some contractors saw the possibilities and use on the iron ore ranges began.
The Oliver has very complete blacksmith and machine shops, where a locomotive or a steam-shovel can be rebuilt from the foundation, if necessary. These shops, by the way, are also open to the small independent operators who have no shops of their own. The practice of the Corporation has been to strengthen its shovels in these shops, making changes suggested by long experience in heavy work. Such modifications and reinforcements have been pointed out from time to time to the manufacturing companies. These changes have then often been incorporated into their standard construction.
It is a far cry from these enormous shovels, with their seven- and eight-yard dippers, to the modest equipment which first made the Mesabi ore deposits available for steam-shovel mining. The first stripping on the Range was done with teams of horses and scrapers, or with wagons loaded by hand. Imagine meeting present-day demands for steel in this fashion, or even with the one-yard dump cars which the Mahoning Company first installed.
Those one-yard cars were first hauled by teams, but that was found inadequate to meet the increasing demand for stripping, and dinkey locomotives were substituted for the teams. Then came the three-yard Petler cars, eight- and nine-ton locomotives, and Little Style A forty-ton Marion shovels, with one and one-half yard dippers. Still, demand continued to increase.
Soon, four-yard cars were used and ten- and fifteen-ton locomotives and Model 60 shovels. When a seven-yard car came to the Range, everyone was talking about it. Such a thing had seemed unthinkable and surely would be the last word in car construction.
But it wasn’t the last word! Larger cars and heavier shovels began to arrive in the mines on the Mesabi. As the equipment increased in size, the number of men used decreased. The first dinkey crew used about fifty men for spreading the dirt and shifting the track. They would pick the track up and bodily move it over.
But naturally, tracks had to keep pace with the increased weight of equipment. The light rail first used in stripping operations has given way to eighty-pound steel. Instead of a large gang of men, machines are used for shifting track.
Where the evolution of equipment will end no one can tell.
John Butler, senior member of the firm Butler Brothers located near Nashwauk, was questioned by a visitor. “Mr. Butler, they tell me that you can move more dirt for less money than any man on the Range. How do you do it?”
“Good equipment, well cared for.”
There is a world of wisdom in those five words which sum up the earth-moving experience of this very successful firm. No better equipment can be found and no better shops than the busy Butler shops at the Harrison Mine. Their great Bucyrus shovels, standard locomotives, and Western air dump cars are kept in perfect condition.
A similar question was put to the pit superintendent of the Oliver Iron Mining Company at Virginia. “What is your main problem in stripping?” he was asked.
“To keep a string of empties coming up to the shovel and everything working in good condition.”
The engineer of the Oliver Company at Eveleth said the same thing, although in a different way after the manner of engineers.
“The basic principle in all open-pit operations,” he said, “is to keep the shovel going.”
At Virginia, two shovels are stripping and two are taking out ore, and every effort is made to “keep a string of empties coming.” The boom of the huge shovel swings once every minute; thee eight-yard dipper loads fill a twenty-yard dump car. A gap of only five minutes between trains would mean a stripping loss of forty cubic yards, nearly two carloads, and that does not conform to United States Steel’s ideas of efficiency.
“Figure out how much money is lost when cars aren’t available and a shovel has to stop and wait for more cars to arrive,” said the pit superintendent in Virginia. “Of course, some delay is unavoidable. But by keeping up on the maintenance, at least long delays due to badly broken machinery can be avoided.”
To “keep the shovel going,” the pit superintendent should be able to see six months ahead and understand what conditions will be then. Plenty of empty cars able to come up to the shovel depend on a track that is well laid-out and a good supply of cars. Usually there is a one track approach for overburden and another one for ore. However sometimes, as is the case in the Missabe Mountain pit at Virginia, the same approach is used for both.
The proper loading condition, in both stripping and mining, is when an empty train moves into position under the shovel as the loaded train moves out on the other side. Whenever possible, this is accomplished by a “run-around.” Trains come in at the main entrance, diverge to the several shovels, and pass out of the pit the other way by means of a run-around track.
The depth to which a pit can be stripped advantageously depends upon the thickness of the ore body and the grade out of the pit in the final track arrangement. A grade beyond five to six percent is not practical.
The greater part of the stripping is left until winter when the season of shipping across the Great Lakes has closed. Then the shovels are taken out of the ore and every effort is made to uncover ore for future mining.
In warm weather, water for the steam shovels is fed by water pipe lines through the pit. In a three-shovel job, a three-inch main is used with one and one-half-inch branches. In freezing weather, water is siphoned from a locomotive tank. The coal used averages about three tons per shovel and two and one-half tons per locomotive for each ten-hour shift.
—
The shovels used in 2023 are, of course, massive beyond anything used in the mines 100 years ago. The buckets on the newest shovels have a 41 cubic yard capacity.
The trains running on tracks down to receive what the shovel lifted up were being replaced by trucks by the mid-20th Century. No longer was it necessary to keep moving railroad track around the mine. Haul trucks today are amazing in their size. The largest production trucks at the Hull-Rust-Mahoning Mine today have a 240-ton capacity. Three to four scoops from the shovel fills the truck’s box.
But what has not changed is that “good equipment, well-cared for” is still of great importance.
