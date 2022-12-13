Mountain Iron-Buhl High School First Quarter Honor Roll Dec 13, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Grade 7Exemplary Honor RollMazie Buffetta, Julia Cook, Ashton Howell, Audrina JohnsonA Honor RollNolan Butler, Cash Christensen, Ian Darland, Caileigh Huffman, Xavier Inmon, Althea Isaacson, Trenton Janckila, Cooper Maras, Sarah Moe, Maelee Petersen, Kaiden Skeie, Isabella WiitaB Honor RollKaydence Anderson, Obadiah Anderson, Andrew Bergerson, Zephryn Bickford, Kyler Dahl, Parker Gilbert, Michael Goggleye, Mylo Niska, Nathanial Pirjevec, Paiton Ross, Addysyn Salinas, Jali Uglem, Madilyn Unhjem, Zamora Warren---Grade 8Exemplary Honor RollMagan Carlson, Kylie Johnson, Grady Knapper, Lindsay Olin, Samantha WarwasA Honor RollCarson Block, Isabelle Brandenburger, Carlie Henson, Finley Isaacson, Anna Neyens, Brenna Tiedeman, Brayden WainioB Honor RollAidan Akstulewicz, Lance Ganyo, Autumn Gibson, Lola Johnson, Shalen Mogensen, Austin Nelson, Erica Pasch, David Rusco, Damieko Wren---Grade 9Exemplary Honor RollIsabelle Appelwick, Jasper Helander, Madeline Johnson, Ella MuccioA Honor RollMichael French, Ava Luukkonen, Logan Maras, Caitlyn Pederson, Chloie Saari, Aniyah Thomas, Aaliyah WebbB Honor RollNolan Akstulewicz, Tanner Banks, Owen Bergman, Caleb Bianchi-Rossi, Burton Durbahn, Sophia Gellerstedt, Sierra Haney, Kael Johnson, Nevaeh Locken, Austin Nelson, Jack White---Grade 10Exemplary Honor RollShay Busch, Cassandra Dahl, Alixandra OlinA Honor RollMicaden Clines, Derik Dahl, Fred DuChamp, Emma Eilas, Evangeline Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Jordan Lommel, Cooper Salinas, Owen Stoltenburg, Bella TodayB Honor RollDylan Anderson, Natalie Bergman, Justin Dircks, Kayden Hernandez, Alexis Ketola, Christopher King, Logan Lillegaard, Colie Otto, Alec Perala, Luca Raymond---Grade 11Exemplary Honor RollSpencer Sandberg, Hali SavelaA Honor RollVictorea Anderson, Nathan Pepwort, Jordan ZubichB Honor RollChase Anderson, Keona Anderson,Jackson Dunn, Bailey Johnson, Landon Kniefel, Gabrielle Lira, Lilliana Lyons, Ayden Marks,Isabelle Mattson, Desirae Milton, Bridget Nori, Aiden Olivanti, Isabelle Ollila, Finley Ratliff, Jordan Rautio, Bradley Shinkle, Gracie Suomala, Vinny White.---Grade 12Exemplary Honor RollNikolas JeschA Honor RollMason Clines, Sam Lokken, Taylor Stahl, Blayne WainioB Honor RollJacob Bowman, Riley Busch, Gage Carpenter,Kaylee Chesser, Joshua Holmes, Kya Huewe, Travis Illies, Adrien Knapper, Westin Newberg, Alexander Schneider, Logan Vlaisavljevich, Asher Zubich. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Honor Roll Cline School Grade Quarter Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Dave Tuttle Kathleen 'Kathy' Mae Husmann Michael R. Prusak Elizabeth Jean Henderson Lucille F. Fiola Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 29 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
