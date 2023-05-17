Mountain Iron-Buhl High School 3rd quarter Honor Roll May 17, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Grade 7Exemplary Honor RollMazie Buffetta, Ashton Howell, Audrina Johnson, Cooper MarasA Honor RollNolan Butler, Cash Christensen, Julia Cook, Ian Darland, Caileigh Huffman, Althea Isaacson, Sarah Moe, Mylo Niska, Maelee Petersen, Paiton Ross, Kaiden Skeie, Madilyn Unhjem, Isabella WiitaB Honor RollTrevor Aho, Kaydence Anderson, Obadiah Anderson, Jack Dawson, Carson Durbahn, Parker Gilbert, Michael Goggleye, Cassandra Grotberg, Xavier Inmon, Trenton Janckila, Francina Klimek, Nathanial Pirjevec, Gianni Reitmeier, Addysyn Salinas, Jali Uglem, Zamora Warren---Grade 8Exemplary Honor RollCarson Block, Magan Carlson, Kylie Johnson, Anna Neyens, Lindsay Olin, Samantha WarwasA Honor RollLance Ganyo, Carlie Henson, Grady Knapper, Brenna TiedemanB Honor RollAidan Akstulewicz, Mason Aubrey, Isabella Brandenburger, Jayden Bray, Autumn Gibson, Kaden Idso, Finley Isaacson, Shalen Mogensen, Austin Nelson, David Rusco, Peytin Sandberg, Zoey Wood---Grade 9Exemplary Honor RollIsabelle Appelwick, Madeline JohnsonA Honor RollMichael French, Sophia Gellerstedt, Sierra Haney, Jasper Helander, Kael Johnson, Ava Luukkonen, Logan Maras, Ella Muccio, Austin Nelson, Caitlyn Pederson, Chloie Saari, Aniyah ThomasB Honor RollNolan Akstulewicz, Burton Durbahn, Nevaeh Locken, Trey Niska, Aalyah Webb---Grade 10Exemplary Honor RollShay Busch, Cassandra Dahl, Alixandra OlinA Honor RollDylan Anderson, Derik Dahl, Fred DuChamp, Evangeline Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Jordan Lommel, Owen Stoltenburg, Bella TodayB Honor RollNatalie Bergman, Micaden Clines, Justin Dircks, Emma Elias, Kristina Goggleye, Alexis Ketola, Logan Lillegaard, Ginny Moe, Colie Otto, Alec Perala, Kylee Renzaglia---Grade 11Exemplary Honor RollHali SavelaA Honor RollJackson Dunn, Bridget Nori, Spencer Sandberg, Jordan ZubichB Honor RollKeona Anderson, Landon Kniefel, Lilliana Lyons, Isabelle Mattson, Aidan Olivanti, Isabelle Ollila, Nathan Pepworth, Finley Ratliff, Jordan Rautio, Vinny White---Grade 12A Honor RollKaylee Chesser, Sage Ganyo, Travis Illies, Blayne WainioB Honor RollRiley Busch, Mason Clines, Samantha Hoff, Joshua Holmes, Kya Huewe, Nikolas Jesch, Adrien Knapper, Gracelyn Mogensen, Westin Newberg, Taylor Stahl, Logan Vlaisavljevich, Asher Zubich Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Education Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Robert Dennis Johnson Katherine 'Kathy' Marie Nash Robert D. Johnson Daniel (Dan) Zubich Jillaine Renee Springer Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 30 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
