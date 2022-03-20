Moonshiners and Stillbusters!

As wonderful as any place may be, digging a little bit below the surface one probably comes upon a darker underbelly of life. The Iron Range is no different. Illegal, elicit, and just plain sad happenings occurred here, just like in other towns and cities. It doesn’t mean people are proud of those sorts of things, but maybe by acknowledging them it’s possible to learn something.
The 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is also referred to as the Volstead Act, after Minnesotan Andrew Volstead, a Republican member of the House of Representatives who championed the 18th Amendment. This amendment outlawed the manufacture, transportation, and sale of intoxicating liquor. The period of time this law was in place was known as Prohibition. It ran from January 17, 1920 until December 5, 1933, when the 21st Amendment was ratified, overturning the 18th Amendment
Prohibition had turned out to be an almost impossible to enforce law. The increase in illegally-made alcohol (which with no safety controls led to such things as death from poisoning and deadly explosive fires), the proliferation of speakeasies and blind pigs (illegal drinking spots), and the rise of gang violence and other crimes tied to Prohibition, all led to the law’s increased unpopularity even among people who initially thought it was a good idea.
If a person bought any hard liquor, wine or beer before the law went into effect, they could still consume that alcohol in their home. Wealthy people bought out entire liquor stores and built massive wine cellars to prepare for the law going into effect. Even not-so-wealthy people built up small stashes of their favorite bottled beverages.
For people who came from countries where a glass of wine with meals was commonplace, the outlawing of alcohol was taken as a personal affront. Wine was, in fact, allowed in very limited amounts and only in homes, churches, and synagogues. On the Iron Range, it was common for immigrants from Italy and other southern European countries to grow grapes to make homemade wine. Soon, trains delivered carloads of grapes from California for people to eat or, just maybe, use for making wine.
For men who worked hard in claustrophobic, underground mines, a mug of beer or shot of whiskey might be the only thing they had to look forward to at the end of the day. A law made in Washington was not about to put an end to these rituals. Beer companies stayed afloat by producing a malt syrup which was legal to sell. Added to yeast and water, it made a passable, if illegal, beer. Illegal stills out in the woods or basements proliferated for making whiskey.
Doctors and pharmacies could legally prescribe a “Hot Toddy” as a medicinal cure for toothaches, headaches, and the flu, and could thus dispense whiskey imported from Canada or Europe.
So, if a person wanted to get a drink of something with a little “kick,” there were ways to get it. But that didn’t stop the government agents from the Liquor Control Board or the local sheriff from trying to catch anyone doing something illegal during the Prohibition years.
A wonderful little book which I have mentioned here before in Years of Yore is “Happy Depression” by H.E. Lager, D.D.S. He went by the nickname “Finny.” In 1979 he self-published his collection of memories of growing up on the Iron Range in the Great Depression years. The book is long out of print, but you might find a copy in your public library or maybe at a garage sale. The following is an excerpt from the book.
---
It was a great joy for me to come home after school and learn that we had a certain visitor to stay with us that night. I anxiously waited for his irregular return for it would be a thrilling and exciting evening to listen to his stories and adventures which he would tell during and after supper.
My hero visitor was Matt Viitala who was famous (or maybe that should be “infamous”) in this region for being the Chief Agent of the United States Treasury Department’s Liquor Control. “Likker Dick” and “Stillbuster” he was called by many for he was feared, loved, respected, and disliked during this time period before the Great Repeal of 1933. The very nature of his dangerous detective occupation made his coming unannounced. Oftentimes, because of an upcoming “moonshine” raid, it was more secretive and safer to stay at our house than in a hotel where more people might recognize him and spread the word. He would come to visit his boyhood friend, my stepfather.
Matt was a big, handsome, athletic type of man with clear blue eyes that twinkled when he spoke. His voice carried a sincerity of friendship. You listen carefully to every word he said because he did not waste time with unnecessary words.
The conversation between Matt and my stepfather would start off about their humble boyhood life in the “Old Country” where they fished, hunted, and traveled to school by skiing. I enjoyed hearing about pranks they had played because it proved that these most righteous elders had been human kids once, too.
This was the beginning of the end of the time when lawmen in Matt’s line of work had to have certain individualism to exist. They worked mostly solo in their investigations and could not depend on electronic gadgets and later tools of communication to help with their work. By fearless, persistent probing and visiting the hostile outlaw world, they would gather clues and information. In the so-called “Booze War,” the hunted and the hunter had sometimes great personal respect for each other and these made for interesting stories which Matt told to us.
The cleverness of some of the “blind pig” operators made Matt’s job a puzzle-solving task. For as many times as he visited a man in Bovey he called “Turkey Jim,” he couldn’t understand why so many men at Jim’s place got so “tight” on the one small bottle of moonshine which he always confiscated from the group. But then he found the underground cellar dug under Bovey’s main street and the hidden staircase that ran between Jim’s “café” and the cellar. It turned out that there were multiple bottles available for the men at Turkey Jim’s.
Jim had his bootlegging camp located on a strategic point of the Prairie River at the north end of Lawrence Lake. Once when the camp was raided, it was said that the mash thrown into the river made the fish swim belly up and loons sang for a week without stopping.
One Eveleth establishment always reeked with the pungent moonshine smell when he walked in the door and the customers gulped their drinks down. Matt pondered the situation and finally found the innocent soap dispenser led to a copper tube which ended up in a barrel in the bakery next door.
Moonshining, the making of illegal distilled booze, existed all across the Range. Some made the stuff for a commercial profit, while others had their own family stills stuck back in the woods or the basement, making the stuff for their own family and friends’ consumption. They had been making this homemade brew for generations in Europe and could see no evil in their work. These small operators were usually ignored by lawmen unless they became too obvious.
But, little home moonshine operators had to be annoyed by the government agents once in a while to keep them in line and stop them from going bigger. Once, Matt stopped at a Kelly Lake home without a warrant, but thinking that his mere presence might cool down some of the kitchen booze factories in the community. The excited lady of the house said to Matt that he couldn’t come in because her daughter was taking a tub bath in the kitchen. While further stalling, she barked in Croatian to her son to dump the cooking mash on the stove. In his flustered excitement, the son dumped the family’s dinner instead – a pot of chicken soup.
Innocently, I was able to make my first nickels at the age of six by being of service to the moonshiners. Bill Makey, an older brother of my friend Bob, apparently had good connections with the bootleggers who peddled the half-pint bottles at the Trout Lake boat houses. Bill would arrange for Bob to recruit a few of us boys to gather the empty bottles on Monday after school. We would search in the grass and brush and place the bottles in gunnysacks. We were paid a penny per bottle and a penny extra if the bottle had a cork. No doubt Bill must have received ten times that reward from the bootleggers who tried to avoid suspicion by not buying new bottles. Bottles were hard to get and who would expect a bunch of innocent kids to be involved in this recycling process.
Local moonshine camps were usually temporarily built and could be quickly dismantled to move to a new location. Copper kettles and condensers were made in all degrees of excellence down to the junky old pots that turned out the worst of the “rot gut.” The most famous “Moose Camp” distilleries of the Wolf Lake area perhaps turned out the best of the booze, for it seemed to be in much demand by the upper-level mining men. I remember helping a friend’s father unload his car trunk and wondering what was in these interesting looking jugs.
The bigger busts of the organized commercial moonshine operators took careful preparation. Several agents and sheriff deputies were called in, for the possibility of a gun battle was always present. Matt had many encounters with these tough criminals. Such was the time that his fellow agent, Jim Harney of Esko, was shot and killed at an ambush at a still.
The ardent supporters of Prohibition could see that they were losing the battle. Their plan to end booze forever seemed to, instead, generate more consumption. The masculine saloons were turning into “speakeasies” and after the Repeal in 1933 these places were more popularly known as cocktail lounges. The very industry the “drys” tried to destroy transformed silently through a series of simple to complex underworld businesses. The nature of this illegal business machine with its cheating, bribery, profit and risks, formulated a pyramid of national control by the Mafia and gangsters like Al Capone.
As Prohibition ended, local moonshiners slowly modified their operations by selling their illegal wares to the legitimate saloon operators who diluted the government-bonded liquor with the cheaper hooch. Matt’s duties, therefore, also changed. He would do a considerable amount of work “proofing.” Usually the alcoholic percentage would increase when the more potent illegal liquor was substituted in a portion of the legally taxed bottle.
Once, while systematically checking with his test tubes, his hunting instinct led him to believe that each saloon operator was calling ahead, warning others that he was on his inspection route. Stopping at a Calumet bar on a late Friday night, he said he must go home to Mountain Iron because he wasn’t feeling well. His car, driven by someone else, was duly reported to be parked in front of his house. But, as the evening festivities really got started in the Calumet bar, Matt walked in dressed in the clothes of a miner with a pocket full of test tubes. He found that half the bottles in the bar had been “juiced.”
