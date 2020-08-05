ST. PAUL, Minn. — Although there will not be the usual opportunity to gather for the Great Minnesota Get-Together this year, the Minnesota State Fair is pleased to announce the creation of the Minnesota State Fair Online Marketplace, as well as four virtual competition showcases, from cookie decorating to crop art, for fair guests to enter and showcase their creativity this summer.
The Minnesota State Fair Online Marketplace is a searchable hub to help fair fans support their favorite State Fair merchandise vendors and discover new shopping surprises. Currently featuring 240 vendors, many of them will offer State Fair deals and special merchandise, and the online hub will be available through Dec. 31, 2020, so it is a perfect place for holiday shopping. During the 12 days of the fair, there has never been a shortage of shopping, specialty merchants and unique artisans; so this online marketplace will continue that tradition. There will be the hard-to-find gifts and gadgets, handmade and made-in-Minnesota goods, foodie fun, upcycled décor, helpful home services, hobby gear, treats for furry friends, apparel, and more. Each vendor promotional page in the marketplace will include a description of their business and what they sell, website link, photo of their State Fair space, location at the 2019 State Fair, and their contact information. Guests will be able to click through to vendor websites to do their shopping. The link is: https://www.mnstatefair.org/fair-finder/shops/
The Minnesota State Fair competition department is offering four virtual showcases for 2020. Entry photos will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27. Then State Fair staff picks will be announced on the fair’s social media channels between Friday, Aug. 28 and Labor Day, Sept. 7.
The showcases include:
• Cookie Decorating: Decorate cookies depicting a favorite fair activity. One person, chosen by State Fair staff and notified by email, will receive two free tickets to the 2021 Minnesota State Fair.
• Crop Art: Join in virtually for the beloved crop art tradition. One entry in the advanced class and one entry in the amateur class, chosen by State Fair staff and notified by email, will each receive two free tickets to the 2021 Minnesota State Fair.
• K-12 Artwork and Photography: Students from across the state are welcome to submit their artwork and photography. All who enter will receive a certificate of participation via email. State Fair staff will select three photography and three drawing/painting entries from each grade to feature on social media. Entries include photography (black and white or color) and drawing/painting (using any medium including but not limited to: crayons, markers, watercolor, acrylic, mixed media).
• Quilt On-A-Stick: One of the fair’s most unique competitions, Quilt On-A-Stick features the 2020 theme, “Fishing in Minnesota: The One That Got Away.” Maximum dimensions are 8” x 9” and can use any quilting method – machine or by hand – with a paint stirrer as the stick. This competition will be judged, and the top five submissions will be highlighted on social media.
More information on each showcase and how to enter can be found at the following link: https://www.mnstatefair.org/competitions/competition-2020/
In addition to the virtual showcases, the fair previously announced that the show will go on for the 2020 Fine Arts Exhibition of Minnesota. This one-of-a-kind showcase will feature amazing work by hundreds of artists from across the state selected through an online juried competition. Fair fans can get an up-close opportunity to view the exhibition during special in-person gallery showings from Thursday, Aug. 27, through Labor Day, Sept. 7, in the Fine Arts Center on the State Fairgrounds. Tickets for gallery showings are $10 each and currently on sale. The exhibition is also available through a video-recorded tour and an online catalog, both available later this summer at no cost. For more information, visit the following link:
https://www.mnstatefair.org/competitions/fine-arts/fine-arts-exhibition-event/
The Minnesota State Fair is one of the largest and best-attended expositions in the world, attracting more than 2 million visitors annually. Showcasing Minnesota’s finest agriculture, art and industry, the Great Minnesota Get-Together is 12 Days of Fun Ending Labor Day. Visit mnstatefair.org for more information. The 2021 Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 26 - Labor Day, Sept. 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.