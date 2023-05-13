Spring is finally arriving with longer days, warmer temperatures and frost coming out of the ground. In the lumber camps of the late 19th and early 20th Centuries, this time marked the end of another season in the woods. When the ice was off the lakes and the rivers had finished their spring flooding, transporting logs to sawmills would get underway.
So for most of the “shanty boys,” also called loggers or lumberjacks, at this time of year they would collect their pay and head to town. Some would find a job on a farm, some even heading to the Dakotas or further west for work. Mining was often seasonal in those years and the summer was the busy time in the mines, so a man who came out of the woods might find a job in an iron ore mine or on a Great Lakes dock.
Most of these men were also very eager to find some entertainment after the winter months in the lumber camps where entertainment was scarce. It’s not uncommon to read about men who were so excited to arrive in a town that much of their winter’s pay was gone in a few days. It might be the drinking, “fast women,” or gambling that took the pay.
But there had to have been some sort of entertainment in the camps, didn’t there?
J.C. “Buzz” Ryan is a good person to look to for an answer to that question. He grew up near Bemidji in the first decades of the 20th Century. His father worked in the logging industry and Buzz followed his dad, eventually working a wide assortment of jobs within the forests and sawmills. He would go on to serve as the long-time president of the State Forestry Employees Association and was also active in the Society of American Foresters and the St. Louis County Historical Society. Articles he researched and wrote about the early days of Minnesota logging were widely published in the 1960s and 1970s.
The following article is primarily one written by Buzz Ryan. Additional information has been taken from other sources.
—
In the era of the fur trade, voyageurs would sing to help keep all in rhythm while paddling the big canoes. Rhythmical labor aboard the large merchant ships also benefitted from the seamen singing while they worked raising the sails or pulling in the heavy ropes. These types of songs are sometimes referred to as “Work Songs” as they are sung during the actual act of labor. They might be about any topic, just so long as they help the workers who are singing to keep up with the rhythm of the job.
But lumberjacks would not sing while they were working. Their singing took place after work was over. It was a form of entertainment at a time when they could relax. Some songs which they sang can be referred to as “Occupational Songs” which describe work, work conditions, or attitude towards work. The topic of these songs would usually concern the work in the woods, the experiences on a river drive, fights or sprees in town. Some songs featured the story of a lover left behind or a man rejected by the woman he loved. Songs with those topics, however, were not as common as the others. Maybe sad songs were too difficult for the lonely jacks to enjoy singing.
More singing was done in the camps during the early days of logging in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota than was done in later years. Many of those early camps were far back in the timber with very little communication with the outside world for weeks or months at a time. In those days, the jacks welcomed any sort of action that might break up the daily routine.
This “action” began when someone broke into song, often being followed by the rest of those present. Quite often the song could be one of those sung by the “sky pilot” (term often used for a member of the clergy or a traveling preacher) on his most recent trip to the camp. “What a Friend We Have in Jesus” or “Jesus, Lover of My Soul” were well-known hymns at this time and often sung at camp services.
In the 18th Century, ballads that concerned the lives of common people often began with the words “Come all ye…” These were very popular in the British Isles and came to America where many such songs were written. This song draws the audience in, inviting each person to join in, whether in thoughts or by singing along. (Think of the Christmas carol “Oh, come all ye faithful…” and Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin’ ” which begins with the words “Come gather round people…”.) Songs beginning with these words are often found in the lumberjack songs. One such is “Come, Once More a-Lumbering We Must Go.”
In the lumber camps, talking at the breakfast and dinner tables was often forbidden. This was because of the belief that the men should concentrate on eating and then get out of the dining room quickly.
After a good Christmas, Thanksgiving, or Sunday dinner the men did not have to return to work. This, then, was commonly a time when the lumberjacks would like to sing. There was usually someone in the camp who could sing well and with a little coaxing that man would bring out a song. If there was a violin in camp, a tune or two played on the instrument would also encourage the desire to sing. Sometimes a solo singer would sing the verses with all the men joining in on the repeating refrain.
Many of the original ballads about lumberjack life can be traced back to Maine where the forests first began to fall under the ax of the lumbermen. More lumberjack songs originated in the great forests of Michigan and Wisconsin. Many of these songs originated as poems, written on scraps of paper by lumberjacks and spread by word of mouth from camp to camp.
There were many variations to the words of these songs as they passed from camp to camp through the years. Singers adjusted and changed words to fit the particular camp. So, names of local rivers, types of trees in this particular forest, or popular camp characters would be worked into a recognized song. There have been several books published containing lumberjack songs. Among these publications it’s common to find that there are slight changes in the words of the songs, as well as changes in the titles and verse arrangements.
Besides published songs, there were many unpublished verses made up to fit a particular crew, location, and circumstances. These versions are unprinted for a reason, consisting of common “lumberjack phrases” and are even perhaps libelous! (Let’s leave those to our imaginations!)
The melodies themselves were often borrowed from early Irish, English, or French songs. A melody might be adjusted to fit the words.
Some men had outstanding voices. One such in Minnesota was Hank Underwood. He had a very fine baritone voice and could also play the piano, should one happen to be available. He was so popular that, when he was employed by the Lammeer Brothers and Bemidji Logging companies, he was sent from camp to camp singing for the lumberjacks to keep up morale. He could sing everything from classical arias to contemporary popular songs.
Frank Higgins was a “sky pilot” with a very strong, beautiful voice. After his visits to camps some of the lumberjacks could be heard singing “He’s the Lily of the Valley, the Bright and Morning Star,” one of Higgins’ favorites.
Roy VanDusen of Grand Rapids told an interviewer that he and his brother would sing at lumber camps along the Mississippi River during the early 1900s. He said that they would go to the camps in the evenings and Sundays and sing as many as 50 different songs for the men.
In the later days of lumber camps, jacks remember singing “The Swede from North Dakota,” a parody of the song “Pretty Red Wing.” During a harsh winter when no one left a camp north of Mizpah for weeks at a time, Patty McLaughlin was very significant man. He was a witty Irishman from Northome who could play the violin and loved to sing. He would go to bunkhouses in the camp on Sunday night as well as some other evenings and play music and sing, encouraging the men to sing with him. He knew all the old songs and sang them very well. Especially popular with the jacks were “Ye Noble Big Pine Tree” and “The Banks of the Little Eau Plaine.”
Probably the last Minnesota lumberjack song was written and sung in the last days of the Virginia Rainy Lake Company’s camps. This was written by W.H. Malony of Ray. This song contained verses from “The Lonesome Lumberjack” and was adjusted by Malony to be about the last days of the Virginia Rainy Lake Company’s operations.
While the songs of the lumberjacks may not rank high in the realms of music lovers, still these songs sung by the men during their days within the vast stands of trees are a part of Minnesota and American history.
