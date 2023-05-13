LOGGING CAMP CREW

Deep in the woods of northern Minnesota, on a long-ago afternoon, the loggers at this camp arranged themselves for a photo. The men in the white aprons are probably the cooks or kitchen helpers. We don’t know the date or names, but perhaps these men were ready to sing a song for a little entertainment that day.

 ~ PHOTO COURTESY OF HIBBING HISTORICAL SOCIETY

Spring is finally arriving with longer days, warmer temperatures and frost coming out of the ground. In the lumber camps of the late 19th and early 20th Centuries, this time marked the end of another season in the woods. When the ice was off the lakes and the rivers had finished their spring flooding, transporting logs to sawmills would get underway.

So for most of the “shanty boys,” also called loggers or lumberjacks, at this time of year they would collect their pay and head to town. Some would find a job on a farm, some even heading to the Dakotas or further west for work. Mining was often seasonal in those years and the summer was the busy time in the mines, so a man who came out of the woods might find a job in an iron ore mine or on a Great Lakes dock.

