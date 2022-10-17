Here on the Years of Yore page last Sunday, Part 1 of this article appeared. Based on an article by Marvin Lamppa which originally was printed in the Duluth News-Tribune on July 4, 1976, it discusses the early years of the 20th Century on the Vermillion and Mesabi Iron Ranges with a focus on the Mining Locations, home to many miners and their families.
Now, in the 21st Century, there are fewer and fewer people able to recall firsthand life in these little communities. We need to depend on the photos, oral histories, letters, and articles that exist from earlier decades to learn about Location life.
Marvin Lamppa makes a point in his article of the often transient nature of life in mining areas in Minnesota or anywhere else, as mining methods change and as the mineral being mined runs out. Mining Locations are also an example of that changing aspect of life on the Iron Range.
To quote from the great play “Macbeth” by William Shakespeare: “Out, out, brief candle! Life’s but a walking shadow, a poor player that struts and frets his hour upon the stage and then is heard no more…”
I will make a request that if any readers have photos or written accounts of Location life, from your own memories or from your relatives, the historical societies on the Iron Range would love to hear from you if you have not previously contacted them or donated items. These are precious memories that, if not preserved, will forever disappear.
Conditions varied greatly among the more than 100 Mining Locations in existence in 1910, and each place had its own unique and specific atmosphere.
Adriatic was located about four miles west of the now-vanished village of Mesaba, which was located north of the present town of Hoyt Lakes. At Adriatic Location, two rows of gray-painted four-room company houses were huddled close to the two main shafts of its rather dangerous underground mine. Adriatic was connected to Mesaba by a long, raised pine boardwalk, and on Saturday nights the walkway was filled with young miners in various states of intoxication on their way to or from a “night on the town” in the wild Mesaba saloons.
Daily life was drab by modern standards and after spending 12 hours underground miners would emerge wet and tired and unrecognizable, covered from head to toe with red iron mud. Homes in Adriatic were heated with box stoves, and kerosene lamps made up the lighting. In 1910 a dance pavilion was erected on the outskirts of the community and young couples danced their Saturday nights away to the sound of an accordion or tamboritzan band under the summer stars.
Adriatic might have been typical of a majority of places that once existed across the Range.
Or maybe it was Pineville.
Pineville consisted of a business center for the mining company and two Locations, Bangor and Syracuse. These were located between the present-day towns of Aurora and Biwabik.
The Pineville area grew prior to World War One with the development of the Bangor and Syracuse underground mines. The Bangor Mine began operating in 1907, and its first iron ore shipments were made in 1910. An immigrant population, mainly from southern and eastern Europe, made up the population.
The names of some of the earliest people to arrive in these Locations give us the clues as to where these people came from: Buttalle, Schlitz, Severs, Gillaches, and Paulisiches. More people followed and by 1910 a population predominantly Croation-Slovenian-Austrian was housed in the 28 company houses that had been hurriedly built next to the mine.
A few years later, 15 more houses were added and the Bangor Mining Company leased out parcels of land to other people who built their own dwellings, most of which were one-room tar paper shacks.
Then the Syracuse Mine opened nearby, adding 10 or 15 new houses. All in all, a population of well over 1,000 were found in the area prior to World War One.
Among the immigrant population, “Americanization” classes became popular. To learn to speak English and pass the Citizenship Test was very important to so many of these people. Usually, at the end of the school term, the students in the Americanization class who had passed the test would be celebrated by Joe Vickers, the mining captain. He was a colorful, raw-boned gentleman who took a fierce pride in “bettering the lot of ‘his people’.”
Years later it was recalled that one year he asked the local tamboritzan band leader if the band knew the song “America.” Vickers thought it would make a fitting close to the Americanization ceremony. The band leader nodded assent that they knew the song and the band launched into “Ti si Milka, Moja, Moja,” (Milka, thou art mine forever) one of their own Croatian tunes. The caption smiled quietly and simply motioned the audience to sit down.
Vickers promoted winter sports in his Location and after much verbal effort on his part he convinced the mining company to build a ski jump scaffold directly south of the fine Bangor School. There was a keen competition between the Locations and the residents joined into the sports with gusto.
While young mining families enjoyed the snows of winter, the stock pile of ore from the mines grew larger and larger, until it almost touched the school. Boys would slide down its sides on “barleys,” barrel staves that they strapped to their feet. Strangely enough, the company did little to discourage this activity and it became a popular winter activity soon in other Locations as well.
Captain Vickers was also chief of all the summer activities. He presided over the Fourth of July activities, which included races, games, and fireworks. He judged garden competitions and supervised the open-air dances held late into the warm summer nights. The dance pavilion got a real workout residents remember, and it became the social center of the community.
Large families were the order of the day, and schools were particularly important to the parents who were eager for their sons and daughters to succeed in this new world. The Bangor School was a typical affair with two stories and three large classrooms. On the second floor were the living quarters of Joe Hubbel, the school principal, described as “a great strapping man with a heart of gold,” as long as one attended to business! Around 1917, at the height of the “war boom,” when the iron ore was in great demand and miners and their families from many eastern states were arriving on the Mesabi, a need was felt for more space and two new classrooms and a large gymnasium were added to the existing structure. But those two new classrooms would never be occupied.
Immediately following the end of World War One in 1918, Bangor and Syracuse died. The desperate need for steel to supply the equipment for the war effort was not necessary any more. It was as simple as that.
The pumps at all the mines were oiled down and the mines were allowed to flood. The Bangor Mine was silenced and then the Syracuse Mine, too.
The people moved out – moving on to working mines. Houses and stores were left empty. There were a few “old timers” who hung on for a while and talked of the great days, but then soon they were gone, too. A watchman was hired to look after the property until finally the houses were put up for sale.
Mines were booming in other areas of the Iron Range and people bought those houses and moved them to other Locations or towns. The Locations of Bangor and Syracuse vanished forever and the houses from those communities were scattered across the Range from Aurora to Virginia.
Or maybe the “America” discovered at the Locations was the type found at Carson Lake. About six miles west of the present site of Hibbing, the community of Carson Lake mushroomed into existence with the development of the Morton, Leetonia, and Carson Lake mining operations. To this rather amorphous-looking settlement of mud, stumps, boulders and rutted streets came hundreds of Finns, Slovenians and Italians.
The tar-paper shacks and barracks scattered across this “residential district” were once described by a former resident George Chanak as each, “approximately 500 square feet…of tarpaper…In the kitchen is a wood stove, some firewood, and a barrel of water in the corner. Empty wooden dynamite boxes piled on top of each other serve as cupboards. The floor is plain boards from wall to wall. The tables are homemade…A trapdoor in the floor takes you down to the cellar…Simplicity and ruggedness were the cradles of life.”
Carson Lake was wild. Robberies, fights and even shootings were common. The first paycheck of newly-arrived miners was spent to buy a knife or a gun, and during the weekly card games at the old Hamre Saloon it was not unusual to see a revolver on the table lying next to a gambler’s pile of money. Card sharks such as “Pipeline Jack” or “Two-Fingered Bob” arrived for the big game where “as much as $800 changed hands at the turn of a card.”
When many Locations died, Carson Lake continued to survive. Transportation facilities improved and mining operations continued to develop in many places such as in Utica, Morton, and Harold.
By 1916, a horse-drawn bus service of sorts connected these Mining Locations and then, just a few years later, motorized transportation on improved roads allowed Carson Lake to survive as people could stay there and take a car or bus to work in another mine or in a town. By this time, also, family life had taken over and the wildness of earlier years gradually died away.
But even Carson Lake was fated for a sudden end. The excavation of large open pits in the 1950s made it obvious that Carson Lake, too, would go. The houses in Carson Lake had been built on leased land and when the mining company wanted to dig out the land there was little choice left for its residents. Cheap lots were offered in nearby Kelly Lake, houses were moved, and Carson Lake vanished from the earth.
But Carson Lake, although gone, is not forgotten in history. It will forever be written down as the birthplace of a Minnesota governor : Rudy Perpich.
