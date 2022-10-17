When studying the history of northern Minnesota’s Iron Ranges, one thing that seems constant is change.
This land was home to unknown people at the time of the last glaciers here, around 12,000 years ago. Hunters and gatherers, they made their way across a barren, rugged land following herds of caribou. About 8,000 years ago, as the climate warmed and dried, lakes and streams dropped to lower levels and the people began to travel in canoes. Perhaps 3,000 years ago, the climate changed again to the temperatures and rainfall we would recognize. The forests of balsam and pines, the lakes and rivers with wild rice stands, the swamps and creeks, now grew and developed.
Villages were then found along the waterways. Ancestors of the Cree people and the Dakota people lived here. Ancestors of the Cheyenne, the Blackfeet, and Sioux peoples may very well have also spent time here. The Anishinaabe, which includes the Ojibwe and Chippewa people, then became the majority group, living here for hundreds of years.
When the first European fur traders and explorers came into this land merely 300 years ago, they found very active trade routes covering thousands of miles in use by the people who lived on this continent. And life for the people in this land we today call northern Minnesota was well-established and settled, with villages, routines, and life rituals.
But that life of the Anishinaabe would change in vast ways by the 1860s as the American government and private interests in the timber and minerals industries began to demand ownership of the land. The next 50 years would see the native people moved into reservations where their traditions were difficult if not impossible to follow.
The changes in the landscape and who lived here really began to roll as the 19th Century ended and the 20th Century began.
Marvin Lamppa was born and raised in Embarrass, Minnesota. His life was devoted to the study, teaching, and preservation of Iron Range history. Among his many accomplishments was the 12-part documentary “Iron Country” produced by Public Broadcasting’s WDSE-WIRT. Besides his outstanding book “Minnesota’s Iron Country,” Lamppa also wrote many articles. The following is one of those. It focuses on how life changed as iron mines – and their accompanying Locations – came and went as life continued to change across northern Minnesota. This article was originally printed in the Duluth News-Tribune, July 4, 1976.
--- There is no better example of dynamic physical and social change than a mining area, and of all the mining districts in the United States none is more indicative of swift change than the Mesabi Range of Minnesota.
Mining has always been, at best, a temporary endeavor, and a mining community is entirely subject to the pitfalls, booms and busts of the mining economy.
Mining across the Mesabi Range advanced so rapidly that it is difficult to give a straightforward account of what really happened during those early years around the turn of the 20th Century. There was one mine on the Mesabi in1892; there were 20 in 1900 and in 1910 there were 111 definite and distinct mining operations across the Range from Birch Lake near Babbitt to Grand Rapids on the Mississippi River.
And with every mining operation, some sort of shack town, some sort of residential area for miners and their families came into existence. Some of these grew into incorporated towns and villages while others simply faded away as mines were pronounced exhausted or the demand for iron ore temporarily diminished. Yet during the first 20 years of the Mesabi mining history (1890 – 1910) a unique belt of mining communities, called “Locations” were beginning to spread across the Iron Range.
People are usually familiar with the present day cities of the Vermilion and Mesabi Iron Ranges: Tower, Soudan, Ely, Aurora, Biwabik, Hoyt Lakes, Gilbert, McKinley, Eveleth, Virginia, Mountain Iron, Buhl, Chisholm, Hibbing, Keewatin, Nashwauk, Marble, Calumet, Bovey, Coleraine, Taconite, Grand Rapids.
But who today remembers Adriatic, Stephens, Franklin, Syracuse, Bangor, Pillsbury, Monroe, Commander, Jordan, Lincoln, Utica, Brunt, Elba, Corsica, Genoa, Nelson, Albany, or Spina?
Yet within the first 50 years of mining on the Mesabi, these were thriving communities – entities more commonly referred to by as “Company Towns” or “Mining Locations.”
There are few living on Minnesota’s Iron Ranges today who can clearly recall the early towns and the way of life that each provided for the hordes of immigrants swarming to the “red hills of iron” in search of a better life.
There is really not the same sort of community on the Iron Ranges today that Locations were in the first part of the 20th Century. Locations served the specific purpose of housing the workers nearby to the mine where they had their jobs. There were few cars and few passable roads prior to World War One (1914 -1918) and railroads were not interested in providing passenger service across the Range. So mining companies either provided housing or land for workers on company land at low rates. This was an acceptable procedure.
Locations were usually “boom towns.” First, the land was considered a wilderness by the Americans and Europeans arriving here. Then came a drill camp, set up by prospectors searching for the elusive iron ore. If ore was found, on the heels of the drill camp came a mine, usually an underground shaft mine run by an experienced mining man, a captain, as he was called in those early days.
The style of mining was done in Cornish tradition and Cornish naval terms made up the vocabulary of mining jargon – there was the captain, his workers were referred to as his crew, much like the crew of a ship. And there was a skip, a drift, a stope – all sea terms that came from the excavations along the rugged rocky Cornish coast of England.
Mining captains looked upon their mines and the Locations in the same way that a sea captain looks after his ship. He was the absolute master and demanded complete obedience and respect, not only from his crew but from the families living in the Location.
Most of the crew and families were recent arrivals, a great majority of them foreign-speaking. They came from many places. There were Finns, Swedes, Montenegrins, Italians, Slovenians, Irish, French-Canadians, Serbians, Belgians, Croatians, Bulgarians, Ukrainians, Greeks, Norwegians, Dutch, and many others. In many of the Mesabi shaft mines, hardly a word of English could be heard among the men who made up the crews of trammers, timberers, contract miners, mule tenders and laborers so common to early operations.
In 1910, over half of the 60,000 non-native American on the Mesabi lived “out on the Location,” and approximately 50 percent of those living in these places had recently arrived in this country. Most of the recent arrivals came as miners and lived in the Locations. They were the novices, the ones who didn’t know much, and they were often looked down upon by so many who spoke English or whose families had arrived on these shores a generation or two earlier. Even their very own countrymen who had arrived earlier and could now speak passable English might laugh at the newcomers and sneer at their lack of knowledge about life here.
(It helped to have a sibling or older family member who had arrived ahead of you, but let’s give some thoughts to the loneliness and struggles of those new arrivers. Many of them were our ancestors.)
Many of the ones who had come first would, after a time, move into the incorporated towns and villages. Those who had been here awhile might now try their hand at running grocery stores, restaurants, and saloons that catered to the needs of specific ethnic groups. In the towns, then, there was usually a Finnish restaurant, with all advertising and menus written in Finnish; or a Slovenski Dom (Slovenian Home) saloon; or sometimes an Irish Pub that attracted its own select clientele.
These people formed a certain “middle” in the social structure. At the top were people born in America, often in the Eastern area of America, who spoke English with an easy familiarity and were educated, perhaps all the way through college. Also near the top were the Cornishmen “who held all the important positions in the mine,” according to a letter written by a newly-arrived immigrant to his family in Europe, and lived in the best of the company-built houses.
The news media of the day at the beginning of the 20th Century stressed this class structure, and articles in such pre-1910 newspapers as the Virginia Enterprise, the Biwabik Times, and the Hibbing Tribune were not beyond using adjectives such as ignorant, dirty, and sullen to describe the daily arriving immigrants.
Normally, mines in those years provided only seasonal employment, and although mining wages were relatively good on the Vermilion and Mesabi, with men averaging about $2.40 per day they worked, most miners could usually look forward to long winter lay-offs when the shipping on the Great Lakes closed. There were no welfare programs then, and the winter was long, cold and hard, and many a man fell victim to alcohol and other vices.
On many Locations, miners rented company houses built on company land, shopped at a company store (although many Locations had no store, so a peddler or a store from a nearby community might make a regular trips out to the Locations), and drew water from a company well.
Of course, conditions varied greatly among the more than 100 Mining Locations in existence in 1910, and each place had its own unique and specific atmosphere.
To be continued next Sunday….
