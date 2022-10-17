ELCOR MINING LOCATION

This is an undated photo of the Mining Location of Elcor, located near Gilbert. It began its existence named Elba, after the nearby Elba Mine, at the end of the 19th Century. Two other mines in the area were the Roberts and the Corsica. By 1900, this area was growing rapidly as the mines expanded and more miners were needed.  The town of Elba was re-named  “Elcor” to better represent the growing town as home to the miners for both the Elba AND Corsica Mines.  (Also, there was already an Elba, Minnesota, in southern Minnesota near Winona, and the Post Office required the northern town to have a different name.)  Elcor was beloved to so many who lived there through the years. The last 35 families needed to leave in 1956 because of proposed mining operations — which then never happened.

 ~ PHOTO COURTESY OF MINNESOTA HISTORICAL SOCIETY

When studying the history of northern Minnesota’s Iron Ranges, one thing that seems constant is change.

This land was home to unknown people at the time of the last glaciers here, around 12,000 years ago. Hunters and gatherers, they made their way across a barren, rugged land following herds of caribou. About 8,000 years ago, as the climate warmed and dried, lakes and streams dropped to lower levels and the people began to travel in canoes. Perhaps 3,000 years ago, the climate changed again to the temperatures and rainfall we would recognize. The forests of balsam and pines, the lakes and rivers with wild rice stands, the swamps and creeks, now grew and developed.

