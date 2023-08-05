merritt days statue.jpg

The Leonidas Merritt statue is pictured outside the Mountain Iron Public Library.

 SUBMITTED

“A Heck of a New Deal: Minnesota Stories from the WPA’s Federal Art Project (Mountain Iron Edition)” event will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Mountain Iron Senior Citizens’ Center.

The gathering includes a walk around the Leonidas Merritt statue, weather permitting. Coffee an’ will be served.

  
