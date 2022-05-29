This is Memorial Day Weekend 2022. Along with the joy that summer is here, there must also be the solemn knowledge that Memorial Day is a day set aside to honor those whose lives were cut short preserving our freedoms.
Within the collection of the Hibbing Historical Society are several priceless scrapbooks. One set of six such scrapbooks was compiled by George M. Fisher, the longtime journalist, managing editor, and executive editor of the Hibbing Daily Tribune. He loved his community and the entire Iron Range.
During World War II, Fisher saw to it that nearly every day during those war years of 1941 to 1945 the newspaper included “Service Notes,” information about the men and women from the area who were in uniform serving their country. Formal information was sent out by the various branches of the Armed Forces to hometown newspapers, but Fisher didn’t just print the information as he received it. He introduced it and often wrote something personal about the man or woman or their family.
These pages in the newspaper also included letters sent home by servicemen and servicewomen. These letters were forwarded to the newspaper by the family. Information about local civil defense measures, scrap drives, and many other war-related homefront activities were also included.
George Fisher meticulously cut out of the newspaper all of the Service Notes and perfectly preserved them on page after page in his scrapbooks. These are a remarkable record of how the war affected ordinary people here in northern Minnesota.
Here in today’s “Years of Yore” just a little sampling of the items from the George Fisher scrapbooks.
In Memoriam: World War II Dead
Published in the Hibbing Daily Tribune in 1946, a year after the brutal war ended, is a list of the names of local men and women from towns on the west and central Mesabi Iron Range who gave their lives so that people in America and in many other countries could live safe, secure lives. George Fisher gave those honored dead the place of honor in his scrapbooks by carefully attached the list of names to the inside of the front cover of the first scrapbook.
Each name represents a family, friends, teachers, co-workers, townspeople whose hearts were never the same.
Bear River
Elart Halvorson
Joseph Johnsrud
Bernard Lagerquist
Bovey
Kolar Brandon
Robert Druett
Floyd Johnson
Nick Maronovich
Charles Neary
Loren Sandmoen
Nels
Wangensteen
Buhl
Anthony Bukovich
Howard Gundy
Hugo Kaupilla
Dan Knezovich
Vino Koski
Arthur Smith
Calumet
Hiram Appelget
Philip Aubol
Mike Chupurdia
Henry Deutsch
J. Cleo Farm
William Harrington
Carl Johnson
Mihiel Sturbitz
Roy White
Chisholm
Eino R. Aho
Ernest J.
Anderson
Wallace E.
Anderson
William Bradley
John D. Braiovich
John J. Champa
Delmirt M. Chaput
William Chipman
Sylvester Cole
Ernest Decobellis
Fred Decobellis
John Deluca
Carl Deyak
Robert Dostal
Paul Duchin
Philip
Engebretson
Dario F. Facchini
Clarence J.
Franczok
Elroy R. Frank
Charles Friend
Raymond
Globokar
Peter Gostovich
Evio J. Grigoni
Donald H.
Grinden
Albert Hill
Peter Ivanca
Edwin H. Hiro
Frank Janezich
Orlando Johnson
Steve Kalafatich
Joseph Kne
Louis Kne
Leopold H.
Kochevar
Louis Laurich
John Lucwinko
Nicholas
Maksisko
Louis Mehle
Herry E. Nelson
Eugene Oikari
Stanley Palcich
John Pogorelc
John F. Posnar
Steve Pouchak
Joe Prebil
John Prebil
Tom Radotich
George Slakanich
Jack Steckman
Victor Strgar
Edward Tomsich
Coleraine
Louis Dimich
Robert Galipeau
William Harrington
Albert Hermiston
Curtis Miller
Robert Nyman
Einar Suomi
Lars
Wangensteen
Cook
George Aune
Carl Gustafson
Fred Rowbottom
Anton Weisser
Goodland
Dan Chutich
Michael Skrbich
Gerald Pletcher
Grand Rapids
George Beasley
John Burns
Patrick Carrier
Kenneth Cress
Leo Crowe
Samuel Dean
Robert Erskine
Donald Finney
Chester Harp
George Hoehn
Harold Kostka
Kenneth Lau
Carroll Libbey
John Lilgreen
Robert Lipsett
Claire Madson
Sidney McAllister
Don McDougall
Frank McKay
Donald Myers
Ernest E. Osborne
Howard Stinar
Einar Suomi
Dean Ulin
Arvo Walo
Monroe Wilcox
Richard Wilson
Iron
George Fischer
Alexander
Kostanko
Emmanual
Niemisti
Theodore Oja
Keewatin
Frank Blancic
Robert Johnson
Tony Molea
Frank Prebonic
John Sippola
Larry Sippola
Kinney
Eino Alto
William Beatovich
Fred Glavan
Louis Glavan
Axel Hill
Tony Jugovich
Nick Stokich
Lawrence Lake
Donald Dietman
Mason Hulburt
Clarence Johnson
Ralph Johnson
George Smith
James Smith
Marble
Donald Anderson
Billy Knight
Meadowlands
Ralph Hedman
Charles Kral
Arvid Lofgren
Charles Matha
Gerald Pirkel
Alex Slama
William Swenson
Nashwauk
Joseph Bozich
Thomas Dukich
Harold Hamalin
Francis Hansen
Einar Latvala
Reino Ranta
John Shock
Edward Stimac
Pengilly
Krist Marinoff
Joe Miskovich
Taconite
William Beasely
Donald Haynes
James Hodgens
John R. Stephens
Togo
Franklin Danyluk
Trout Lake
Wilfred Arola
Iver Funduan
Gerald Garner
Eino Johnson
Albert Samuelson
---
Hibbing’s World War II Dead
Rather than in alphabetical order, the Hibbing Daily Tribune printed the list of Hibbing’s World War II fallen in the order that word of their deaths was received.
John Fabian
Nehiba
Kenneth Greiner
Charles
Strazisher
Edward Gonsolin
David Roche
Percy Edmark
LeRoy Kinzel
Patrick Barcellona
Romeo Rosati
John Mikolich
Robert Hanson
Leonard Kisky
Hugo Kauppi
William L.
Minerich
Howard Morton
Walter Kafut
C. Edward
Gustafson
Andrew Kostelic
Ameriga Cianficci
Eino W. Wiitala
Bud Smilanich
Peter Caligiuri
George Ellis
Joseph P.
Kennedy
Thomas Radika
William A.
Mattson
Joseph Stilinovich
Robert Kearney
Michael
Jovanovich
John Wauzynski
Rinaldo Offre
George Patterson
Donald Scriven
Paul Sharich
Aldo Bianchini
Jack Kochevar
Gerald Pattinelli
Eugene Haben
John Baratto
Roy Kerr
Charles A.
Johnson
Robert H.
Edelstein
Herbert Miller
Ottie Heikkila
Roy Harding
Rome
Arthur Howell
Timothy Mabbutt
Ernest LaFreniere
Mike Homa
Robert Robertson
Lewis Lennartson
Isaac Basarich
George Pearson
Frederick Winmill
Quinton Almquist
Eugene Scanlon
Jack Anderson
James Atkinson
Ernest Parris
Clifford Koski
Jack Henry
Oliver Freeholm
Jack Petrich
Harold Pohtilla
Hugo Vespa
Anthony Mancini
Henry Holten
George Chrep
Arthur Chaput
George Minerich
Norman Walker
William G. Fena
Theodore Geske
Hans Corser
Jack Maline
Harold N. Olson
Raymond
Klaysmat
William Carl
Erickson
Jalmer J. Ranta
Wallace Brandt
Alfonse Gherardi
Franz Naeseth
Robert S.
Hugener
Gerald L. Cushing
R.V. Stolpe
Anthony Ciulini
Irvin Edwardson
Walfred Verner
Peterson
Harold Anderson
Harold Mattson
Woodrow
Schoonmaker
Henry
Kammermeyer
Bud Mabbutt
William Wendt
Harry Paavala
Raymond Juth
Robert Perrett
Donald Calengor
Charles Summer
Roland E.
Soderstrom
Leo Canelake
Orlaine Flynn
Robert Grecula
Alvin E. Johnson
---
For The Fallen
One of the most often quoted war poems is “For the Fallen” by British poet Laurence Binyon. Too old to join the military when World War I broke out, Binyon wrote this poem just a month into the war. A couple of its stanzas are often read at American Memorial Day and British Remembrance Day services. Here are those stanzas:
They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:
Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.
At the going down of the sun and in the morning
We will remember them.
But where our desires are and our hopes profound,
Felt as a well-spring that is hidden from sight,
To the innermost heart of their own land they are known
As the stars are known to the Night.
---
Letter Home
George Fisher introduced this letter published in the Hibbing Daily Tribune this way:
“The following letter comes from Aviation Cadet, Gustav Lian, Jr. at Kelly Field, Squadron and Flight Battalion, San Antonio, Texas. It was a welcome Easter note to his parents who reside in Hibbing, Mr. and Mrs. Gust J. Lian, pioneers of the Ore Capital, who live at 3518 Second Avenue West.”
Dear Folks,
Well, here I am, “Deep in the Heart of Texas.” This is really nice country and warm. About 85 degrees at noon today. I am sunburned already. We left Minneapolis a half hour late, but made it up – we were 150 boys on the train and slept in bunks. We stopped in Tulsa and got off the train for 20 minutes. We picked up five more cars of cadets from Colorado and when we reached Texas we had about 15 Pullman cars and two more trainloads came in after us.
When we got here we were lined up and assigned tents which are our living quarters at present. Then we had our first chow – dinner, in other words. We had a few hours to get our bedding and a shower. We just have coveralls to wear until after our physical and mental examinations are taken. From these exams, they decide whether we are to be pilots, navigators, or bombardiers.
We were called together the next day and told what is expected of us and our duties. We have to get up at 6 in the morning and lights out at 9 every night. We had inspections this morning, taught how to make beds. There are 5 of us from the Range, so we get along fine. We have to keep our tents very clean and in order. All the fellows are swell.
Our field is so large, we can’t see the other end of it. We can hear the roar of motors constantly – right now there are some planes warming up. There are hangers all around the field, with nice greens and cement runways. At night it looks like a carnival with the red, white and green lights.
We don’t stay here for training. We go just west of here up on a hill. We must not fail in our exams – or we can’t be pilots. We are treated swell, have a swell sergeant and the meals are A-1. The cooks are professionals and the waiters are tops, too. We have to have our hair cut short which will be nice and comfortable, but looks funny. We are not allowed to go more than 100 yards away from our tents unless with special permission. This field is guarded very closely and I don’t think anyone could possibly get in or out without special permission. We were told we would be made perfect physical specimens whether we liked it or not. All in all, it’s a great life and I’m going to like it all the way through.
The country is beautiful with big green rolling hills and trees all over. We saw some cactus on the way over. It’s just like Minnesota except that flowers are already in bloom and everything is already green. We also have a few dogs here for pets.
That’s about all, folks, so I’ll close
Gustav Lian, Jr.
