This is Memorial Day Weekend 2022. Along with the joy that summer is here, there must also be the solemn knowledge that Memorial Day is a day set aside to honor those whose lives were cut short preserving our freedoms.

Within the collection of the Hibbing Historical Society are several priceless scrapbooks. One set of six such scrapbooks was compiled by George M. Fisher, the longtime journalist, managing editor, and executive editor of the Hibbing Daily Tribune. He loved his community and the entire Iron Range.

During World War II, Fisher saw to it that nearly every day during those war years of 1941 to 1945 the newspaper included “Service Notes,” information about the men and women from the area who were in uniform serving their country. Formal information was sent out by the various branches of the Armed Forces to hometown newspapers, but Fisher didn’t just print the information as he received it. He introduced it and often wrote something personal about the man or woman or their family.

These pages in the newspaper also included letters sent home by servicemen and servicewomen. These letters were forwarded to the newspaper by the family. Information about local civil defense measures, scrap drives, and many other war-related homefront activities were also included.

George Fisher meticulously cut out of the newspaper all of the Service Notes and perfectly preserved them on page after page in his scrapbooks. These are a remarkable record of how the war affected ordinary people here in northern Minnesota.

Here in today’s “Years of Yore” just a little sampling of the items from the George Fisher scrapbooks.

In Memoriam: World War II Dead

Published in the Hibbing Daily Tribune in 1946, a year after the brutal war ended, is a list of the names of local men and women from towns on the west and central Mesabi Iron Range who gave their lives so that people in America and in many other countries could live safe, secure lives. George Fisher gave those honored dead the place of honor in his scrapbooks by carefully attached the list of names to the inside of the front cover of the first scrapbook.

Each name represents a family, friends, teachers, co-workers, townspeople whose hearts were never the same.

Bear River

Elart Halvorson

Joseph Johnsrud

Bernard Lagerquist

Bovey

Kolar Brandon

Robert Druett

Floyd Johnson

Nick Maronovich

Charles Neary

Loren Sandmoen

Nels

Wangensteen

Buhl

Anthony Bukovich

Howard Gundy

Hugo Kaupilla

Dan Knezovich

Vino Koski

Arthur Smith

Calumet

Hiram Appelget

Philip Aubol

Mike Chupurdia

Henry Deutsch

J. Cleo Farm

William Harrington

Carl Johnson

Mihiel Sturbitz

Roy White

Chisholm

Eino R. Aho

Ernest J.

Anderson

Wallace E.

Anderson

William Bradley

John D. Braiovich

John J. Champa

Delmirt M. Chaput

William Chipman

Sylvester Cole

Ernest Decobellis

Fred Decobellis

John Deluca

Carl Deyak

Robert Dostal

Paul Duchin

Philip

Engebretson

Dario F. Facchini

Clarence J.

Franczok

Elroy R. Frank

Charles Friend

Raymond

Globokar

Peter Gostovich

Evio J. Grigoni

Donald H.

Grinden

Albert Hill

Peter Ivanca

Edwin H. Hiro

Frank Janezich

Orlando Johnson

Steve Kalafatich

Joseph Kne

Louis Kne

Leopold H.

Kochevar

Louis Laurich

John Lucwinko

Nicholas

Maksisko

Louis Mehle

Herry E. Nelson

Eugene Oikari

Stanley Palcich

John Pogorelc

John F. Posnar

Steve Pouchak

Joe Prebil

John Prebil

Tom Radotich

George Slakanich

Jack Steckman

Victor Strgar

Edward Tomsich

Coleraine

Louis Dimich

Robert Galipeau

William Harrington

Albert Hermiston

Curtis Miller

Robert Nyman

Einar Suomi

Lars

Wangensteen

Cook

George Aune

Carl Gustafson

Fred Rowbottom

Anton Weisser

Goodland

Dan Chutich

Michael Skrbich

Gerald Pletcher

Grand Rapids

George Beasley

John Burns

Patrick Carrier

Kenneth Cress

Leo Crowe

Samuel Dean

Robert Erskine

Donald Finney

Chester Harp

George Hoehn

Harold Kostka

Kenneth Lau

Carroll Libbey

John Lilgreen

Robert Lipsett

Claire Madson

Sidney McAllister

Don McDougall

Frank McKay

Donald Myers

Ernest E. Osborne

Howard Stinar

Einar Suomi

Dean Ulin

Arvo Walo

Monroe Wilcox

Richard Wilson

Iron

George Fischer

Alexander

Kostanko

Emmanual

Niemisti

Theodore Oja

Keewatin

Frank Blancic

Robert Johnson

Tony Molea

Frank Prebonic

John Sippola

Larry Sippola

Kinney

Eino Alto

William Beatovich

Fred Glavan

Louis Glavan

Axel Hill

Tony Jugovich

Nick Stokich

Lawrence Lake

Donald Dietman

Mason Hulburt

Clarence Johnson

Ralph Johnson

George Smith

James Smith

Marble

Donald Anderson

Billy Knight

Meadowlands

Ralph Hedman

Charles Kral

Arvid Lofgren

Charles Matha

Gerald Pirkel

Alex Slama

William Swenson

Nashwauk

Joseph Bozich

Thomas Dukich

Harold Hamalin

Francis Hansen

Einar Latvala

Reino Ranta

John Shock

Edward Stimac

Pengilly

Krist Marinoff

Joe Miskovich

Taconite

William Beasely

Donald Haynes

James Hodgens

John R. Stephens

Togo

Franklin Danyluk

Trout Lake

Wilfred Arola

Iver Funduan

Gerald Garner

Eino Johnson

Albert Samuelson

---

Hibbing’s World War II Dead

Rather than in alphabetical order, the Hibbing Daily Tribune printed the list of Hibbing’s World War II fallen in the order that word of their deaths was received.

John Fabian

Nehiba

Kenneth Greiner

Charles

Strazisher

Edward Gonsolin

David Roche

Percy Edmark

LeRoy Kinzel

Patrick Barcellona

Romeo Rosati

John Mikolich

Robert Hanson

Leonard Kisky

Hugo Kauppi

William L.

Minerich

Howard Morton

Walter Kafut

C. Edward

Gustafson

Andrew Kostelic

Ameriga Cianficci

Eino W. Wiitala

Bud Smilanich

Peter Caligiuri

George Ellis

Joseph P.

Kennedy

Thomas Radika

William A.

Mattson

Joseph Stilinovich

Robert Kearney

Michael

Jovanovich

John Wauzynski

Rinaldo Offre

George Patterson

Donald Scriven

Paul Sharich

Aldo Bianchini

Jack Kochevar

Gerald Pattinelli

Eugene Haben

John Baratto

Roy Kerr

Charles A.

Johnson

Robert H.

Edelstein

Herbert Miller

Ottie Heikkila

Roy Harding

Rome

Arthur Howell

Timothy Mabbutt

Ernest LaFreniere

Mike Homa

Robert Robertson

Lewis Lennartson

Isaac Basarich

George Pearson

Frederick Winmill

Quinton Almquist

Eugene Scanlon

Jack Anderson

James Atkinson

Ernest Parris

Clifford Koski

Jack Henry

Oliver Freeholm

Jack Petrich

Harold Pohtilla

Hugo Vespa

Anthony Mancini

Henry Holten

George Chrep

Arthur Chaput

George Minerich

Norman Walker

William G. Fena

Theodore Geske

Hans Corser

Jack Maline

Harold N. Olson

Raymond

Klaysmat

William Carl

Erickson

Jalmer J. Ranta

Wallace Brandt

Alfonse Gherardi

Franz Naeseth

Robert S.

Hugener

Gerald L. Cushing

R.V. Stolpe

Anthony Ciulini

Irvin Edwardson

Walfred Verner

Peterson

Harold Anderson

Harold Mattson

Woodrow

Schoonmaker

Henry

Kammermeyer

Bud Mabbutt

William Wendt

Harry Paavala

Raymond Juth

Robert Perrett

Donald Calengor

Charles Summer

Roland E.

Soderstrom

Leo Canelake

Orlaine Flynn

Robert Grecula

Alvin E. Johnson

---

For The Fallen

One of the most often quoted war poems is “For the Fallen” by British poet Laurence Binyon. Too old to join the military when World War I broke out, Binyon wrote this poem just a month into the war. A couple of its stanzas are often read at American Memorial Day and British Remembrance Day services. Here are those stanzas:

They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning

We will remember them.

But where our desires are and our hopes profound,

Felt as a well-spring that is hidden from sight,

To the innermost heart of their own land they are known

As the stars are known to the Night.

---

Letter Home

George Fisher introduced this letter published in the Hibbing Daily Tribune this way:

“The following letter comes from Aviation Cadet, Gustav Lian, Jr. at Kelly Field, Squadron and Flight Battalion, San Antonio, Texas. It was a welcome Easter note to his parents who reside in Hibbing, Mr. and Mrs. Gust J. Lian, pioneers of the Ore Capital, who live at 3518 Second Avenue West.”

Dear Folks,

Well, here I am, “Deep in the Heart of Texas.” This is really nice country and warm. About 85 degrees at noon today. I am sunburned already. We left Minneapolis a half hour late, but made it up – we were 150 boys on the train and slept in bunks. We stopped in Tulsa and got off the train for 20 minutes. We picked up five more cars of cadets from Colorado and when we reached Texas we had about 15 Pullman cars and two more trainloads came in after us.

When we got here we were lined up and assigned tents which are our living quarters at present. Then we had our first chow – dinner, in other words. We had a few hours to get our bedding and a shower. We just have coveralls to wear until after our physical and mental examinations are taken. From these exams, they decide whether we are to be pilots, navigators, or bombardiers.

We were called together the next day and told what is expected of us and our duties. We have to get up at 6 in the morning and lights out at 9 every night. We had inspections this morning, taught how to make beds. There are 5 of us from the Range, so we get along fine. We have to keep our tents very clean and in order. All the fellows are swell.

Our field is so large, we can’t see the other end of it. We can hear the roar of motors constantly – right now there are some planes warming up. There are hangers all around the field, with nice greens and cement runways. At night it looks like a carnival with the red, white and green lights.

We don’t stay here for training. We go just west of here up on a hill. We must not fail in our exams – or we can’t be pilots. We are treated swell, have a swell sergeant and the meals are A-1. The cooks are professionals and the waiters are tops, too. We have to have our hair cut short which will be nice and comfortable, but looks funny. We are not allowed to go more than 100 yards away from our tents unless with special permission. This field is guarded very closely and I don’t think anyone could possibly get in or out without special permission. We were told we would be made perfect physical specimens whether we liked it or not. All in all, it’s a great life and I’m going to like it all the way through.

The country is beautiful with big green rolling hills and trees all over. We saw some cactus on the way over. It’s just like Minnesota except that flowers are already in bloom and everything is already green. We also have a few dogs here for pets.

That’s about all, folks, so I’ll close

Gustav Lian, Jr.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments