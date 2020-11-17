The following list of marriage license applications in Hibbing for the month of October were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.

Mikala Myran and Jon Chiaravalle, both of Duluth

Paul Kienitz and Jani Jordan, both of Ely

Eric Hagelee and Gabrielle Morris, both of Edina, Minn.

Hannah White and Joseph Erickson, both of Chisholm

Whitney Gabriel and Morgan Roy, both of Nashwauk

John Kalafatidis and Kaitlyn Kehoe, both of Chisholm

Logan Smart and Sarah Mathis, both of Hibbing

The following list of marriage license applications in Virginia for the month of October were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.

Karena Weber and DawnLarae Serena, both of Babbitt

David Stoks, of Hoyt Lakes, and Abigail Leskiw, of Makinen

Trissany Kolquist and Thomas Ladean, both of Saginaw

Thomas Meador and Taylor Debeltz, both of Ely

Jenna Darbo and Jade Houser, both of Eveleth

Nathan Benzel and Kelsey Rozak, both of Superior, Wis.

Amy Maloney and Kyle Maloney, both of Virginia

Dominique Leoni and Eli Little, both of Gilbert

Spencer Kerr and Amy Lakosky, both of Buhl

Bruce Lund and Catherine Ayers, both of Hoyt Lakes

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments