The following list of marriage license applications in Hibbing for the month of October were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.
Mikala Myran and Jon Chiaravalle, both of Duluth
Paul Kienitz and Jani Jordan, both of Ely
Eric Hagelee and Gabrielle Morris, both of Edina, Minn.
Hannah White and Joseph Erickson, both of Chisholm
Whitney Gabriel and Morgan Roy, both of Nashwauk
John Kalafatidis and Kaitlyn Kehoe, both of Chisholm
Logan Smart and Sarah Mathis, both of Hibbing
The following list of marriage license applications in Virginia for the month of October were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.
Karena Weber and DawnLarae Serena, both of Babbitt
David Stoks, of Hoyt Lakes, and Abigail Leskiw, of Makinen
Trissany Kolquist and Thomas Ladean, both of Saginaw
Thomas Meador and Taylor Debeltz, both of Ely
Jenna Darbo and Jade Houser, both of Eveleth
Nathan Benzel and Kelsey Rozak, both of Superior, Wis.
Amy Maloney and Kyle Maloney, both of Virginia
Dominique Leoni and Eli Little, both of Gilbert
Spencer Kerr and Amy Lakosky, both of Buhl
Bruce Lund and Catherine Ayers, both of Hoyt Lakes
