The following list of marriage license applications in Virginia for the month of November were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.
Emily Wells and Joseph Stromsness, both of Duluth
Joshua Nosan and Anastasiia Khrushch, both of Chisholm
Rachael Tuve Stenstrom and Alexander Isham, both of Nett Lake
The following list of marriage license applications in Hibbing for the month of November were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.
Emma Hoche-Mathews and Alexander Anderson, both of Duluth
