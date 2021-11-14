The following list of marriage license applications for the month of October were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office in Hibbing.

Thaddeus Buroker and Stacy Cordle, both of Hibbing

---

The following list of marriage license applications for the month of October were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office in Virginia.

Joshua Abbott of Duluth and Aurora Emmons of Virginia

Charles Benavidez and Amber Lindsey, both of Mountain Iron

Scott Carver and Samantha Sever, both of Cook

Tammie Pechovnik and Richard Posey, both of Babbitt

Kaylin Marks of Virginia and Benjamin Dall of Gilbert

Jacob Osell and Joan Madison, both of Mountain Iron

Zachary Oelrich-Tuominen and Briana Vilbrandt, both of Aurora

Zachary Topping and Madeline Powers, both of Mountain Iron

Michelle Hoekstra and James Koskovich, both of Angora

Nathaniel Holmes of Angora and Melissa PIllatzke of Ortonville, Minn.

David Flannigan and Susie McFarlin, both of Forbes

