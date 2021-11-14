The following list of marriage license applications for the month of October were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office in Hibbing.
Thaddeus Buroker and Stacy Cordle, both of Hibbing
---
The following list of marriage license applications for the month of October were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office in Virginia.
Joshua Abbott of Duluth and Aurora Emmons of Virginia
Charles Benavidez and Amber Lindsey, both of Mountain Iron
Scott Carver and Samantha Sever, both of Cook
Tammie Pechovnik and Richard Posey, both of Babbitt
Kaylin Marks of Virginia and Benjamin Dall of Gilbert
Jacob Osell and Joan Madison, both of Mountain Iron
Zachary Oelrich-Tuominen and Briana Vilbrandt, both of Aurora
Zachary Topping and Madeline Powers, both of Mountain Iron
Michelle Hoekstra and James Koskovich, both of Angora
Nathaniel Holmes of Angora and Melissa PIllatzke of Ortonville, Minn.
David Flannigan and Susie McFarlin, both of Forbes
