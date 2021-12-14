The following list of marriage license applications for the month of November were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office in Virginia.
Lisa Moylan and Kody Cameron, both of Galesburg, Ill.
Chelsey Hadersbeck and Timothy Pulis, both of Eveleth
Michelle Ellis of Virginia and Brian York of Hoyt Lakes
Ryan Zimmerman and Crystal McLaughlin, both of Hibbing
Justin Jenkins and Lisa Mount, both of Eveleth
Sierra Napoli and Peter Thien, both of Hibbing
Bryce Tramontin and Danika Summers, both of Eveleth
Bryan Buotto and Trey Tahija, both of Chisholm
Kevin Kowarsch and Tonya Donahue, both of Kelsey
Tayler Thornton and John Hodgkins, both of Virginia
Jacob Abrahamson and Amanda Ploof, both of Tower
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.