The following list of marriage license applications for the month of November were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office in Virginia.

Lisa Moylan and Kody Cameron, both of Galesburg, Ill.

Chelsey Hadersbeck and Timothy Pulis, both of Eveleth

Michelle Ellis of Virginia and Brian York of Hoyt Lakes

Ryan Zimmerman and Crystal McLaughlin, both of Hibbing

Justin Jenkins and Lisa Mount, both of Eveleth

Sierra Napoli and Peter Thien, both of Hibbing

Bryce Tramontin and Danika Summers, both of Eveleth

Bryan Buotto and Trey Tahija, both of Chisholm

Kevin Kowarsch and Tonya Donahue, both of Kelsey

Tayler Thornton and John Hodgkins, both of Virginia

Jacob Abrahamson and Amanda Ploof, both of Tower

