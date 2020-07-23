Marble Public Library receives $500 from Greenway Area Community Fund

MARBLE — The Marble Public Library recently received a $500 grant from the Greenway Area Community Fund. This money will be used to sponsor an activity called Art Sparks @ The Library.
Tanja Smith, Library Director, explained, “The free program is designed for children between the ages of 11 and 17. Participants will meet once a month and work on creative art projects designed to improve self-esteem, self-worth, and various skills such as hand-eye coordination, fine motor, communication, and critical thinking. This opportunity will be open not only for the children who live in Marble but also those from surrounding communities.”
Casey Venema, chair of the Greenway Are Community Fund Advisory Committee, stated, “It’s an exciting time for us. We have worked hard at generating funds to create an endowment for the Greenway area with the goal of awarding grants to non-profit groups in our local communities. We are so grateful to the many individuals and businesses that have helped us along the way.”
For more information about the Greenway Area Community Fund or to make a donation, contact Venema, Advisory Committee Chair, at 218-259-2749 or mail a check (payable to GACF) to: Greenway Area Community Fund, PO Box 966, Coleraine, MN 55722. Online donations can be made at https://www.greenwayareacommunityfund.com/give-today
