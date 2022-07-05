HIBBING — A celebration is being planned in honor of Maple Hill Hall’s 100th birthday.
Keith Stahlboerger, President of the Maple Hill Community Club said the building started out as a meeting place for the Maple Hill Farmer’s Club.
“It was built by Finnish farmers,” Stalboerger said, while talking about the countless gatherings — dances, community functions, weddings, receptions, funerals, graduation parties, etc. held at the hall since it was built in 1922.
The centennial celebration is from 1 to 4 p.m. on July 23 and includes music, food, and a bounce house. It’s free and the public is welcome. Maple Hill Hall is located just off of Highway 73 South on Townline Road in rural Hibbing.
In 1920 early settlers to the area known as Leighton began to meet at various homes and organized the Maple Hill Farmers Club – the first president was Frank Lindquist and Frank (Knute) Kangas was the secretary, according to a written history provided by the Maple Hill Community Club.
“In May, 1922, the first members lent money to the club to be reimbursed later as the treasury of the club grew,” it states. “Plans were made for the building, and lumber was purchased by the Remington Lumber Company of North Hibbing.”
A social event referred to as “building bees” involved members of the Farmer’s
Club doing the carpentry for the new building. It states that the women did the cooking and fed the men, while the older children served as “gophers.”
Each male member of the club had his own specialty trade.
“Fred Haglund built the chimney, which is still in use,” it states. “Hardwood flooring was installed and the original floor is still on the hall dance floor.”
On July 11, 1922, the Articles of Incorporation of the Maple Hill Farmers Club were drawn up and signed by nine charter members: Frank Lindquist, Charles Berg, Franke Knute, Matt Ranta, Kalle Peltola, Ivar Oja, John Oja, Sam Oja and Charles Kuuseala.
In 1923 the bylaws were drawn. Dues at that time were 50 cents for initiation and 25 cents for quarterly dues.
Wood was essential for heating and cooking in the building’s early days.
Heat for the building was provided by a large pot-bellied wood stove, which stood in the east corner of the hall near the stage, and there was also a large kitchen range with a warming overhead. Wood was stacked under the dance hall floor to keep snow off it in the winter.
The wood was sawed by hand at first with two-man saws, and as times changed, saw rigs built by the farmers were brought in to cut up the wood.
One day was set aside each year for “a woodcutting bee,” at which the women would serve coffee and cake. A celebration dance followed in the evening.
Charles Peitola, a musician who lived across from the hall, is remembered for playing his two-row button accordion at the dances. Peitola and his wife, Hilda were caretakers, or janitors, at the hall in its early days.
Kerosene lamps illuminated the hall in the early days, and were eventually replaced with gas lamps. Matt Ruittanen was caretaker of the lamps, and he was responsible for repairing the jets and changing the mantles on them. The lights were hung from a long wire in the center of the room and gave off a very bright light, according to the written history.
In 1925 Leo Pellika, an artist from Toivola, painted the backdrop curtain and folding wings for the stage —the scenery of, “lovely trees and blue skies,” have long since deteriorated.
The first wedding dance was held at the hall in May 1926, for Hilja Maki and Frank Kangas who were married on May 7, 1926. Thereafter, many wedding dances for area young people were held there. It was a custom to present a purse to young couples.
When the hall was built it had an open front porch. In the early 1930s, it was closed in and a cloak room (a room to hang coats) and ticket room were added in the front.
The club held dances every week, where people, including families with children, would arrive on horse and buggy or by sleigh, as stated in the history. It goes on to say that as the dance went on late in the night, the children would sleep backstage and were covered with coats to stay warm, while the grownups continued to enjoy dancing until it was time to go home.
Some of the old time orchestras that performed at the hall were: Viola Turpeinen and John Rosendahl; The Mississippi Orchestra from Jacobson, Minnesota; and many from Little Swan and Hibbing.
A host of young men from the area also played: Arne Ranta-banjo; Walter Aho (Anderson), Runnard Julien, Wally Mattsen, Carla Peltola, George Gibson-accordion; and Dan Wiihela-saxophone. In the later years Walter Anderson and sister Aune, Kenny Mihelich’s Starlite Trio, Dickie Lindquist, Ernest Aho, Kenny Mattson and Bob Lassila.
Programs and plays were performed by members, and the plays were in the Finnish language in the early years. Many youngsters would sing and recite in Finnish at Christmas programs, and most youngsters only spoke Finn when they entered school.
Christmas parties, summer picnics, and a Harvest Festival were annual family-oriented events held at the hall.
In the 1940s with the Rural Electrification Act, power came to the area and the hall was then wired for electric lights.
In 1959 a second club, The Maple Hill Community Club was formed, and the hall became known as the Maple Hill Community Club.The land on which the hall stood on legally belonged to Oscar Kauppala and his wife. The couple eventually donated the land to the club.
Members of the community club donated many hours, and the building got many updates, including a new foundation, a well, bathrooms, and a sewer system, which were funded by the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB) in 1980.
In 1982 with the help of Lois Taylor of the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency (AEOA) and Lego Bertille from the St. Louis County Council on Aging, helped organize the Maple Hill Seniors Club, Inc.
In March of 1983 the club was turned over to the Maple Hill Senior Citizens Club, and a lease was drawn up between the senior citizens club and the community club.
In 1984 the seniors club received a grant from IRRRB to replace windows, install a new furnace, update the kitchen, insulate the walls and ceiling, and lower the ceiling.
Then in 1987, the club received an award from “Minnesota Beautiful” in the Picture it Painted” Project,” which allowed them to receive free paint for the exterior of the building from Valspar Corporation. In 1993 a new accessible ramp was installed.
Stalboerger said he’s looking forward to the 100th birthday celebration for Maple Hill Hall as the past couple of years there hasn’t been as much activity at the hall due to COVID.
For questions or more information about the Maple Hill Hall, Maple Hill Community Club, or Maple Hill Senior Citizens Club, you can contact Stalboerger at 218-969-1767.
