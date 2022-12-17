Lyric Center presents musical

VIRGINIA—The Laurentian Arts and Culture Alliance (Lyric Center for the Arts) debuted “A Christmas Story, The Musical” last weekend at the Minnesota North Mesabi Range Virginia Campus Theater, and performances continue at 7 p.m. Saturday, December 17, and 2 p.m. Sunday, December 18.
“When all is said and done, we expect upwards of a thousand ticket buyers total,” said Paul M. Gregersen, Lyric Executive Director. “The support from our Range communities, and elsewhere, has been incredible and a wonderful way to celebrate the holidays and once again provide full-scale, all ages, musical theatre to the Iron Range.”
The story follows young Ralphie in the 1940s and his quest to acquire an Official Red Ryder bb gun for Christmas. While avoiding shooting his eye out.
The show stars Steven Solkela as The Old Man, 11-year-old Parker Feldt as Ralphie Parker, 9-year-old Dawson Paino as Ralphie’s little brother Randy, Amy Peterson as Mother, and 14-year-old Jase Matuszak as Jean Shepherd. Other memorable characters include 11-year-old Devyn Paino as Scut Farcus, 9-year-old Autumn Chrisco as Grover Dill, 11-year-old Aubrey Anderson as Schwartz, and 9-year-old Stella Svatos as Flick, the boy who gets his tongue stuck to the frozen flagpole, with recognition to Julie Roepke, who plays an amazing teacher in Miss Shields, and Nick Nelson, who plays a drunken Santa, firefighter, delivery man, neighbor and waiter.
