Lyric Center presents musical
VIRGINIA—The Laurentian Arts and Culture Alliance (Lyric Center for the Arts) debuted “A Christmas Story, The Musical” last weekend at the Minnesota North Mesabi Range Virginia Campus Theater, and performances continue at 7 p.m. Saturday, December 17, and 2 p.m. Sunday, December 18.

“When all is said and done, we expect upwards of a thousand ticket buyers total,” said Paul M. Gregersen, Lyric Executive Director. “The support from our Range communities, and elsewhere, has been incredible and a wonderful way to celebrate the holidays and once again provide full-scale, all ages, musical theatre to the Iron Range.”

