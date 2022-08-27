Longtime Babbitt business expands snowmobile rental options

ANGIE RIEBE
MESABI TRIBUNE
BABBITT — Not everyone is thinking about snow sports in August. But Derek Lossing, whose family’s business runs the Can-am and Ski-Doo dealership in Babbitt, said driving partnerships with local resorts and other outdoor adventurers to “get summer guests back in the winter” has been on his mind a lot during the warm-weather season.
Lossing’s Power Sports, which has rented snowmobiles for more than 10 years — one of a limited number of places doing so in the area — has upgraded and expanded its fleet and is introducing new snowmobile adventure excursions this winter.
“We can’t wait to launch the brand-new Ski-Doo sleds,” Lossing said.
The fleet has been completely updated with 2023 snow machines, and Lossing’s Power Sports has joined with Uncharted Society, a global network of BRP-certified (Bombardier Recreational Products) outfitters looking for transformative powersport experiences. Uncharted Society outfitters offer multi-day adventures to multi-hour rentals for people with all ability levels on state-of-the-art Can-Am, Ski-Doo, and Sea-Doo vehicles.
“This summer, we committed to joining Uncharted Society and significantly expanding our snowmobile rental and guided adventure operation for this winter,” Lossing said. “We made a large financial investment into the latest technology Ski-Doo snowmobile fleet, and gear, and can’t wait to showcase it this winter to guests from around the world.”
The excursions can be guided or non-guided, with rentals starting at $159 for half days, depending on the day of week, with both single-rider and dual-rider options, Lossing said.
Bookings are now open for January and can be made on the dealership’s website, www.lossings.com. Individuals must be 18 or older and present a valid driver’s license to rent. DOT-certified (Department of Transportation) helmets are mandatory and can be rented from the dealership, according to the website.
Lossing’s Power Sports sits right on some of the best trails in the country, connected to thousands of miles of groomed trails, Lossing said.
Customers “do everything from a half day rental, where they make a simple loop up to Ely and back, to weekend and week-long rentals where they put on hundreds of miles.”
Snowmobilers can ride right from the dealership on the Stoney Spur Trail towards Isabella, meet up with the Tomahawk Trail, then head toward the North Shore or back up to Ely.
Those heading west out of Babbitt to the Taconite Spur Trail can take a turn south and travel to Giant’s Ridge Ski Resort. Heading north on the Taconite Spur creates a couple of intra-day options, including the Fishing Lakes trails, or Vermilion State Parks trails, which can connect back to Ely or Lake Vermilion and Tower.
“We try to cater to a variety of renters and skill levels — from half-day folks who want to experience a snowmobile — and in some cases experience snow for the first time — to serious riders who come for a weekend, maybe with their sled unfortunately in the shop, and put on hundreds of miles to the North Shore or across the Arrowhead,” Lossing said.
“We also see folks who rent for short periods of time,” he said, adding that “we have more Instagram photos than they have miles on the snowmobiles.”
Lossing said he is also hopeful the area can attract some larger, off-site groups for corporate outings.
“Hiring a guide and getting a leadership team out for an afternoon of riding is a really great team event for some organizations. In today’s world, where so much is virtual and many people work from home, getting teams together and experiencing the sport has been a new opportunity for businesses to maintain talent and develop teams.”
Lossing noted that each winter “people seek out our corner of the state because we consistently have great riding conditions and typically have great snow.”
Optimal trail conditions are due, in part, to the hundreds of hours local ATV and snowmobile clubs put into the trail systems, he said. “It’s really amazing what a powerful economic tool these volunteers create. The volunteers out on the groomers, fixing the equipment, maintaining the trails, benefit the entire region, on top of the work the state and DNR put into the trails.”
Recent customer research shows, Lossing said, that riders regularly travel more than 200 miles for the rentals, spend three to four nights, and often pair the rentals with other activities, such as ice fishing, dogsledding, and snowshoeing.
“The families we can bring up here are also eating out at the restaurants and filling up the hotels and resorts, so it’s really a big economic win for the region.”
Lossing's Power Sports was rebranded in 2019 after the decision was made to add the world’s leading powersports manufacturer of BRP, bringing Ski-Doo and Can-Am to the business, which had previously been a 28-year exclusive Arctic Cat dealership, according to its website.
The Lossings have been motorsports enthusiasts since 1967, with a history of racing from 1970 to 1999.
The business also offers Arctic Cat, Jonsered, Triton Trailers, and aftermarket products and services on all brands of motorsports equipment.
While snowmobile bookings have started for the beginning of next year, “like all of the area businesses, we hope to get a good early snowfall and take rentals in December,” Lossing said.
The summer season has been busy, he said, adding that he is looking forward to offering the area more wintertime outdoor adventures, as well.
