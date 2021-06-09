ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State University has announced the names of more than 1,100 students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2021 Spring semester dean's list. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Local students include Nyah Adams, College of Liberal Arts, Mass Communications, BS; and Dakotah Anderson, Herberger Business School, Finance, BS, both of Hibbing; Jamie Durovec, University College, Liberal Studies, BES, Meadowlands; and Makenzie Sokoloski, School of Education, Early Childhood Education, BS, Orr
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.