ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State University has announced the names of more than 1,100 students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2021 Spring semester dean's list. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Local students include Nyah Adams, College of Liberal Arts, Mass Communications, BS; and Dakotah Anderson, Herberger Business School, Finance, BS, both of Hibbing; Jamie Durovec, University College, Liberal Studies, BES, Meadowlands; and Makenzie Sokoloski, School of Education, Early Childhood Education, BS, Orr

