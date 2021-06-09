SUPERIOR, Wis. — The following students have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Superior Dean's List for academic achievement during the Spring 2021 semester.
To be named to the Dean's List, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale).
The University of Wisconsin-Superior is a nationally recognized public liberal arts institution of more than 2,500 students in the Superior-Duluth, Minn., metropolitan area. UW-Superior has more than 50 program offerings, select online and graduate programs, competitive Division III athletics programs, continuing education, research and scholarship programs that support the community and region.
Savannah Oseland, Aurora
Chlorissa Pecha, Babbitt
Kaylee Iverson, Britt
Alexandra Milton, Chisholm
Kallie Olson, Eveleth
Samuel Albrecht, Gilbert
Amber Benson, Hibbing
Lily Jatso, Hibbing
Jasmine Lanhart, Hibbing
Danielle Lenich, Hibbing
Jordan Stish, Hibbing
Grace Vuicich, Iron
Devyn Dahl, Mountain Iron
Heather Herbranson, Mountain Iron
Bryce Wainio, Mountain Iron
Lacey Erickson, Side Lake
Victoria Hagolin, Virginia
Katie Hunter, Virginia
Aleda McCue, Virginia
