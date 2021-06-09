SUPERIOR, Wis. — The following students have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Superior Dean's List for academic achievement during the Spring 2021 semester.

To be named to the Dean's List, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale).

The University of Wisconsin-Superior is a nationally recognized public liberal arts institution of more than 2,500 students in the Superior-Duluth, Minn., metropolitan area. UW-Superior has more than 50 program offerings, select online and graduate programs, competitive Division III athletics programs, continuing education, research and scholarship programs that support the community and region.

Savannah Oseland, Aurora

Chlorissa Pecha, Babbitt

Kaylee Iverson, Britt

Alexandra Milton, Chisholm

Kallie Olson, Eveleth

Samuel Albrecht, Gilbert

Amber Benson, Hibbing

Lily Jatso, Hibbing

Jasmine Lanhart, Hibbing

Danielle Lenich, Hibbing

Jordan Stish, Hibbing

Grace Vuicich, Iron

Devyn Dahl, Mountain Iron

Heather Herbranson, Mountain Iron

Bryce Wainio, Mountain Iron

Lacey Erickson, Side Lake

Victoria Hagolin, Virginia

Katie Hunter, Virginia

Aleda McCue, Virginia

