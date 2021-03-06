ST. PAUL, Minn. — Laylah Ford of Hibbing was among the Minnesota Connections Academy students to earn honor roll recognition for superior academic achievement during the first semester of the 2020-21 academic year.

To qualify for the honor roll, students must achieve a specified overall grade percentage depending on their grade level as well as other academic and enrollment benchmarks.

Minnesota Connections Academy (MNCA) is a tuition-free, online public school for K-12 public students across the state.

