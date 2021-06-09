Shannon Scipioni recently joined a Hibbing office of the financial services firm Edward Jones as a branch office administrator (BOA).
Scipioni joins Nicole Karnes, who is responsible for the daily operation of the branch, top-level client service and marketing support for advisor Michael Mulvahill's activities. "I am excited to become a part of this firm, which has earned the respect and trust of so many members of our community," Shannon said.
She is originally from Hibbing and is enthusiastic about her return to the area.
Mike's branch office is located at 3145 7th Ave E in Hibbing. They may be reached at 218-262-5595.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada.
