Local Habitat for Humanity elects new board members

VIRGINIA—The North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity (NSLCHFH) Board of Directors elected at their January 12 meeting five new members: Steve Burgess, Jenna Conda, Tim Officer, Judy Peliska, and Debra Warner. Board members Larry Cuffe, Jr., Doug Gettle, and Caroline Owens completed their terms.

“North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity’s success in helping our neighbors in need of affordable homeownership is due, in a large part, to great leadership,” said Executive Director Nathan Thompson. “We have been blessed with a talented, self-sustaining, and diligent group of leaders that works tirelessly to provide strategic direction, oversight, and day-to-day support of our mission.”

