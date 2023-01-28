Local Habitat for Humanity elects new board members

VIRGINIA—The North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity (NSLCHFH) Board of Directors elected at their January 12 meeting five new members: Steve Burgess, Jenna Conda, Tim Officer, Judy Peliska, and Debra Warner. Board members Larry Cuffe, Jr., Doug Gettle, and Caroline Owens completed their terms.
“North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity’s success in helping our neighbors in need of affordable homeownership is due, in a large part, to great leadership,” said Executive Director Nathan Thompson. “We have been blessed with a talented, self-sustaining, and diligent group of leaders that works tirelessly to provide strategic direction, oversight, and day-to-day support of our mission.”
The 2023 NSLCHFH officers and additional directors are: Linda Scott, president; Greg Krog, vice president; Don Rauch, treasurer; Rosalyn Barker, secretary; Kris Clover; Amy Crep; Carolyn Dineen; John Filander; Don Knight; Paul Knuti; Nancy Moyer; Jacqueline Prescott; Don Rauch; Joy Sundquist; Rolf Swanson; and Mark Weir.
Incoming board members
Steve Burgess of Tower, a volunteer firefighter, is an adjunct instructor in fire training and safety classes for Minnesota North College. He is retired from full-time employment and was the NSLCHFH construction manager (2015—2017).
“I was able to build new home for my family using energy-saving methods I learned while working for Habitat,” Burgess said. “I have had the enjoyment of providing affordable housing and seeing its impact.”
Jenna Conda of Hibbing is a relationship banker at the Hibbing branch of Wells Fargo. Jenna has been an active volunteer with North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity through the Wells Fargo Builds program.
Conda, who bought her first home at age 21, said, “Being proud is an understatement when 15 years go by and you realize, ‘This is mine, I did this.’”
Tim Officer of Biwabik is retired after 31 years in law enforcement, including 15 years as a K-9 handler. He is a frequent volunteer at Habitat build sites.
“I have been blessed to have the safety and comfort of a home,” Officer said. “This gave me stability as I grew up, started my own family, and worked my career.”
Judy Peliska of rural Mountain Iron first worked with NSLCHFH when she served as secretary of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cook. She has held administrative and ministerial positions at local Evangelical Lutheran Church in America congregations.
“A home, one of the basic human resources, is the one place where a person can survive the turmoil and stresses of daily life,” Peliska said. “Whether one likes to sit and unwind or work remotely, a home of your own provides the autonomy and dignity that every person needs.”
Debra Warner of Tower and Duluth is a licensed psychologist who spent her career as a counselor, college instructor and dean, and owner of a management consulting firm.
“I feel blessed that I have a home where I feel happy and safe,” Warner said. “It is my honor to serve on a board for an organization that does that for other people.”
Outgoing board members
Larry Cuffe, Jr. of Virginia is also a retired law enforcement officer and has been Mayor of Virginia since 2014. He understands the housing challenges Virginia area cities face and how Habitat for Humanity is an integral part of the community.
“I was born and raised in a family where community service was important; we worked to provide anything we could to people in need,” Cuffe said. “Homes are not just a place for families to stay. Habitat provides the opportunity for a place to raise a family. [Habitat homeowners] are really part of building their home, so they have a personal long-term investment. Who else would provide that opportunity?”
Doug Gettle of Duluth was one of North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity’s founding board members in 1995. Gettle is proud of how NSLCHFH has grown since its early years when the board thought they would build one home per year. The organization now builds five homes per year and employs four full-time staff.
“Our affiliate is successful because we’ve stayed true to Habitat’s mission of keeping houses simple, decent, and affordable,” Gettle said. “Seeing some of the homes people were living in and then seeing the impact [a Habitat home] made in the stability in their lives was probably the biggest impact [on me.]”
Caroline Owens of Ely is a retired certified public accountant who has lent her financial expertise to many nonprofits. She most recently served as NSLCHFH’s treasurer.
