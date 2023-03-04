“Dear Rudy,” I wrote in a letter to Rudy Zattoni dated July 28, 2015. “Thinking of you as you approach your dear Bobbette’s birthday on August 1. One of the dearest women I have ever known, someone I was honored to call my friend. Among my fondest memories is when you and Bobbette took me to eat at the K and B Drive-in, and what fun we had. She would call you ‘Rudolph!’ and you returned with, ‘Roberta!’ May God give you strength.”
Rudy had lost his beloved Bobbette at age 83 in April of 2015. And he always carried her picture in his wallet. Now Rudy and Bobbette are reunited in heaven.
His obituary read: Rudolph David “Rudy” Zattoni, age 95, died February 21, 2023. He was born on September 20, 1927, in Eveleth, the son of Celeste and Josephine Zattoni and was a graduate of Eveleth High School. Rudy married Roberta “Bobbette” Kulaszewicz on May 2, 1953, in Biwabik. He was a long-time resident of Fayal Township residing in the home he built on Ely Lake until 2021. He spent his last years at Edgewood Vista in Virginia.
Rudy was employed by Dow Chemical, Nitro Chem Energy, and retired from MNEX where he made and delivered explosives for the mining industry. Rudy sailed the world with the Merchant Marine and was a proud Army veteran having served in combat as Sergeant First Class during the Korean War. He was an active volunteer in the VFW, Lions Club, Trentini Club, Meals on Wheels, and the Knights of Columbus. His faith was important to him as praying the Rosary was a part of his daily routine. He was in the Honor Guard marching in parades and serving at funerals until he was in his late 80s.
Rudy was proud of his Tyrolean roots and traveled to the “old country” multiple times. A man of adventure, he loved riding motorcycles, snowmobiling, canoeing in the BWCA, and flying airplanes. He had a passion for chopping wood and spending time at deer camp with the boys. He was an avid reader and a stranger to no one. He always had a story, book, or joke to share. Countless memories were made on Ely Lake as he taught neighborhood kids how to swim and make maple syrup. He shared many a sauna with family and friends as well as hosted 4th of July picnics. Family was everything to him.
Survivors are his children, Gina (Jeff) Hunsinger of Grand Blanc, Michigan, Peter (Cheryl) Zattoni of Mountain Iron, John (Lynette Wheelock) Zattoni of Eden Prairie, and Paul (Deborah) Zattoni of Albertville, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Betty Lou Enquist and brother-in-law Alan Kulaszewicz. Two sisters died before him, Adeline Waichunas and Alice Turk.
Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Monday, May 15, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth. Visitation will be at the church for two hours before the funeral. Inurnment will be in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, where Roberta is buried. Memorials are preferred to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
---
I have so many memories of my friend Rudy. He delivered Meals on Wheels and became friends with the people who received the meals. Bobbette would tell me the task stretched for hours—because Rudy loved to visit wherever he went. He and I spent many a spaghetti feed at the Gilbert VFW, handing out garlic bread and ice cream Dixie cups. Rudy would be telling stories as only he could do.
Rudy was always ready to march in a parade, proudly wearing his honor guard uniform, a tradition he kept until he was nearly 90. And he could be counted on when a veteran died, and the men of the Honor Guard paid tribute to a fallen comrade.
Rudy liked to read and to recite poems, a favorite being Robert W. Service’s “The Cremation of Sam McGee.” He would begin: There are strange things done in the midnight sun,
By the men who moil for gold;
The Arctic trails have their secret tales
That would make your blood run cold;
The Northern Lights have seen queer sights,
But the queerest they ever did see
Was that night on the marge of Lake Lebarge
I cremated Sam McGee.
Rudy would tell me about growing up in Drake and Stratton location near Eveleth’s Fayal Pond. The people of the location had come from Italy and had names like Garavaglia, Micheletti, Simonetti, Baraga, Belardinelli—and Zattoni.
A few years back I went to Rudy’s house to interview him for a MINE edition story. Early that morning he had made risotto, a classic dish with Italian arborio rice. He served coffee with chocolate chip cookies he had baked, telling me what a wonderful cook Bobbette had been, and I could picture them in the kitchen together, Rudolph and Roberta bantering back and forth. Before I left, Rudy packed some cookies and risotto to go.
I will miss my friend. Life is richer for having known Rudy Zattoni.
