“Dear Rudy,” I wrote in a letter to Rudy Zattoni dated July 28, 2015. “Thinking of you as you approach your dear Bobbette’s birthday on August 1. One of the dearest women I have ever known, someone I was honored to call my friend. Among my fondest memories is when you and Bobbette took me to eat at the K and B Drive-in, and what fun we had. She would call you ‘Rudolph!’ and you returned with, ‘Roberta!’ May God give you strength.”

Rudy had lost his beloved Bobbette at age 83 in April of 2015. And he always carried her picture in his wallet. Now Rudy and Bobbette are reunited in heaven.

