Law enforcement event aims to foster positive relationships

VIRGINIA — Kids always enjoy climbing into squad cars and seeing K9s in action, says St. Louis County Sheriff’s Deputy Brock Kick.
Area children will have the chance to do both at the upcoming inaugural Kids, Cops and Cars, set for 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12, in the parking lot of the Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia.
The free event is an opportunity for kids and families to meet local law enforcement officers, see emergency vehicles up close, and watch various demonstrations, including demos with law enforcement K9s.
Four K9s are expected to be there, including the Hibbing Police Department’s K9 Officer Chase, who, along with his handler, Officer Joey Burns, were crowned champions on the A&E television show, "America’s Top Dog,” last year.
The Hibbing department’s newest K9, Dottie — who was named after the manager of Hibbing’s first department store, Dottie Powers — is also expected to make an appearance.
About 10 area law enforcement agencies will be at the event.
The goal, Kick said, is “to foster positive relationships with area youth and to interact with kids and adults, as well” — all in a fun, springtime carnival atmosphere.
Free goodie bags and cotton candy will be given out while supplies last, and a food truck is planned to be onsite.
Kick, who is also a school resource officer with St. Louis County Schools, said he and Virginia’s SRO and community relations officer, Ltd. John Swenson got to talking one day about presenting a Kids, Cops and Cars event.
Other communities in the state hold similar events.
They worked with Virginia Police Deputy Chief Chad Nickila to make it a reality.
The intent is to have Kids, Cops and Cars become an annual celebration and move it around to various communities on the Iron Range, Kick said.
He added that agencies will have handouts, play badges, stickers and other trinkets for the children.
Demonstrations will be announced and held throughout the afternoon and evening, with no specific timetable to account for “officers’ comings and goings,” Kick said.
As SROs, he and Swenson work to connect with young people on a daily basis. The community event is an extension of those efforts to build trust between kids and law enforcement and show that cops are truly there to keep the community safe, Kick said.
